BROWNSTOWN ST. ELMO BASEBALL
Head Coach: Ryan Beccue
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "We learned from our fall season that we can compete with many teams when our pitching is good. We normally play solid defense, and we are an offense that needs that timely hit in a low-scoring game."
» Expectations? "We look forward to the postseason even though are area has so many talented teams. Schools like Altamont, South Central, North Clay, and St. Anthony are always making deep postseason runs."
» Returners? "We return several guys with experience: Dalton Myers (senior pitcher and shortstop), Brady Maxey (senior catcher, third baseman, and pitcher), Wyatt Chandler (senior outfielder), Lukas Miller (senior outfielder), Nick Nelson (senior second baseman and outfielder), Kevin Hall (senior pitcher and third baseman), Jarrett Pasley (junior outfielder and pitcher), Adam Atwood (sophomore shortstop, catcher, and pitcher), and Wyatt Forbes (junior third baseman and pitcher, who is currently out with an injury). This group has innings under their belt and will need to lead us."
» Newcomers? "Cade Schaub (sophomore infielder), Kyle Behl (junior first baseman), Xander Caraway (senior outfielder), and Josiah Maxey (sophomore infielder) are all competing for time."
ROSTER
• Kyle Behl
• Lane Stine
• Xander Caraway
• Lukas Miller
• Nick Nelson
• Gavin Sanders
• Josiah Maxey
• Jack Kimberlin
• Brady Maxey
• Cade Schaub
• Jarrett Pasley
• Kevin Hall
• Dalton Myers
• Adam Atwood
• Wyatt Chandler
• Wyatt Forbes
