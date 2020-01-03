Basketball
Neoga vs. Shelbyville
The Neoga boys basketball team defeated Shelbyville 63-59 Friday. Trevor Roy scored a team-high 33 points, and Paci McClure also scored in the double digits with 17 points.
Chase Banning added six points. Nick Titus had three points, and Trenton Moore had four points.
North Clay Shootout
North Clay vs. Newton
The Newton girls basketball team defeated North Clay 43-13 Friday. Brooke Jansen led the Lady Eagles' scoring with 13 points on the night.
Whitney Zumbahlen had nine points while Claire Carr added six. Also scoring were Amber Russell with four points, Eliza Bierman, Sydney Dobbins and Allison Einhorn each with three and Allison Harris with two points.
Renae Russell had the most rebounds with five. Zumbahlen and Carr each had four steals.
Scoring for North Clay were Kristin Allen with seven points, Allison Czyzewski with four points and Maleah Holkenbrink with two.
North Clay's next in action Jan. 11 hosting Oblong.
Newton
The Newton boys basketball team was also in action Friday. The Eagles were ousted by Charleston 71-62.
Kyle Schafer led the offense for Newton with 25 points. Also in double digits was Jarrett Tharp with 12 points, and Justin Zumbahlen had six points.
Ben Meinhart, Aaron Einhorn and Seth Weber each had five points, and Evan Schafer and Jerad Eckl both scored two points apiece.
Newton, with an eight game winning streak, moves to 14 - 4 (2-1) on the season. They will be back in action Monday night hosting Fairfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.