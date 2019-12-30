Several area teams saw their seasons go well into the post season in 2019. Individuals and teams alike made history for their schools as well.
Local sports communities lost some of their own, and some hard working coaches were honored with statewide distinctions.
These are just a few of the sports highlights that put a spotlight on local sports teams throughout the area in 2019.
Here’s a glimpse of many of the successes local high school teams and individuals earned this year.
• The Altamont Lady Indians repeated as NTC Tournament Champions on Jan. 17 as they defeated the St. Anthony Bulldogs 58-45. In boys action, the St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Altamont Indians Saturday 68-50 to win the National Trail Conference Championship for the third straight year, despite a furious second-half comeback from the Indians.
• The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the Lady Vandals of Vandalia Jan. 17 to win the Effingham Basketball Tournament and give Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer career win No. 400. Teutopolis girls basketball head coach Laurie Thompson also earned a milestone in January as her team brought Thompson her 350th win as a coach.
• In February, the Teutopolis Lady Wooden Shoes reached the IHSA Class 2A State championship game after defeating St. Joseph-Ogden 50-31 in the semi-finals. The Wooden Shoes were later defeated in a close 47-44 game against Chicago Marshall, who ended up taking the championship title.
• The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes overcame a 10-point first quarter deficit to defeat the Fairfield Mules 55-47 at the IHSA Class 2A Vandalia Sectional championship in March. Teutopolis later fell to Nashville 41-28 in the Super Sectional.
• The Effingham Lady Hearts basketball team found themselves in the IHSA Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional in February. The Hearts were defeated by the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones 56-40, ending their season.
• The Effingham Hearts baseball team won its first sectional championship since 1942 in June with a 4-2 win over Chatham Glenwood in the IHSA Class 3A Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional Championship. The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes claimed its second state title in three years as the the IHSA Class 2A State champions.
• The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg softball team used a power surge from the middle of the lineup to help defeat host Meridian at the IHSA Class 1A Macon (Meridian) Sectional softball championship 8-1 in May.
• The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Prairie Central Saturday 27-14 to advance to the IHSA Class 4A state semifinal in November. The Hearts’ playoff run ended a week later as they fell to Murphysboro 20-17 in overtime. The Hearts earned the most wins for a team in program history, and the last time the Hearts advanced that far in the post season was 1980.
• The Altamont Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at the IHSA Class 1A Windsor Sectional championship 25-16, 25-12 in November to advance to the Bridgeport (Red Hill) Super-sectional, where they were defeated by Norris City 21-25, 27-25, 21-25 .
• Three members of the St. Anthony girls golf team qualified for state in October. Reagan Westendorf, Lauren Schwing and Macy Ludwig each shot 84.
• The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs tennis took first place at the IHSA Class 1A Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional with a score of 331 in October. The Effingham Hearts placed third in that same regional while Teutopolis placed eighth.
• The Neoga community mourned the loss of scorekeeper Mary Sur. Just as important to the team and its fans was to find Sur at the scorekeepers table donned in her official black and white striped shirt. Nearby, there would always be a bowl of candy for her fans – both young and young at heart. Sur, 72, died due to complications of pneumonia, Sept. 10 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
• Many area coaches were honored this year for their outstanding contributions to high school sports. St. Anthony golf coach Phil Zaccari was named the IHSA Golf Coach of the Year. Retired track and field coach Steve Pickett was selected as an Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Distinguished Middle School Coach. Area basketball coaches Jeff Schafer, Rod Wiethop, Bob Lockart and Carolyn Wendte were chosen for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame 2020 class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.