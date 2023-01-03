After a sluggish first half that saw Effingham trail Oak Lawn Community 29-20, the Flaming Hearts made sure not to have that same performance once the second half came around.
Effingham (6-10) outscored the Spartans 35-17 in the second half en route to a 55-46 victory in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
What transpired at the end of the third quarter wasn’t the case at the start of the period, though.
Oak Lawn pushed its lead to 13 points after Ayham Salah knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:10 left.
Garrett Wolfe then answered by converting a 3-point play at the other end before Eduardo Chiquito made a layup with 5:22 remaining to increase the lead back to double-digits, 34-23.
Corey Lee would also make one of his two free throw attempts before Effingham surged back, going on a 14-0 run that ended the third and started the fourth.
Andrew Splechter started the run with a layup with 3:46 left in the third. Gunner Brown then went on a personal 6-0 run to close the frame before Spencer Fox opened the fourth by grabbing an offensive rebound and making a putback layup to cut the deficit to two, 35-33.
Splechter followed that with another layup with 7:07 left in the fourth to tie the game, 35-35, before converting a shot with 6:50 left that gave the Hearts a 37-35 advantage.
Henry Martinez then responded for Oak Lawn by grabbing an offensive rebound and converting a layup that knotted the game, 37-37.
But Effingham always had a response.
Splechter answered Martinez’s layup with two free throws before making a corner 3-pointer to increase the lead to five, 42-37.
Chiquito, though, would then convert a 3-point play after that to push the margin down to two, 42-40, with 4:52 left.
Splechter then answered with two free throws to make it a four-point game before Oak Lawn went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead, 45-44, with 3:32 left in the fourth. Erhan Osmani made a 3-pointer, and Chiquito grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a layup to equal the score.
On this night, though, Splechter would not be denied.
The senior guard answered the Oak Lawn surge by scoring the following four points to give Effingham a three-point lead, 48-45.
Splechter finished with a game-high 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11-of-15 from the free throw line. He also added four rebounds.
Wolfe also had a solid game, finishing with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, while Brown had nine on 3-of-9, and Fox and Logan Hiel each had two.
As for Oak Lawn, Chiquito led the team with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Salah had 11 on 2-of-4. Lee had 11 on 5-of-14. Robert Wagner had five on 2-of-4. Osmani had three on 1-of-2, and Martinez had two on 1-of-4.
Pleasant Plains 52, St. Anthony 43
Collin Westendorf was the go-to guy once again for St. Anthony in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic 3rd Place Game.
The sophomore finished with a team-best 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting in the Bulldogs’ 52-43 overtime loss to Pleasant Plains, but it took him a while to get going.
Westendorf finished with four points in the first half.
St. Anthony trailed 14-6 after the first quarter and 21-13 at the break.
Max Koenig started the game by making a shot in the paint for the contest’s first points.
Cooper Schallenberg responded for Pleasant Plains, though, with a personal 5-0 run before a Westendorf layup cut the lead to one, 5-4.
Pleasant Plains, though, went on a 9-0 run after that to increase its lead to 10 points, 14-4, before Ryan Schmidt made a pair of free throws to close the quarter.
Zach Powell would then start the second quarter by converting a layup to make it 16-6 before a pair of Schallenberg free throws increased the margin to 12 points, 18-6.
Brock Fearday then followed that run with a midrange jumper to cut the lead back to 10 points, 18-8, before Evan Houser made a midrange shot while drawing the foul to make it 20-8. Houser, however, missed his foul shot to leave the score the same.
Houser finished with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting on the night. Schallenberg led the team with 18 points on 6-of-8. Powell added 10 points on 3-of-9. Tristen Gleason had eight points on 3-of-10, and Benton Collins had two points on 1-of-1.
As for St. Anthony (10-6), aside from Westendorf, Koenig had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. Fearday had six points on 3-of-9. Schmidt and Michael Martelli each had five points, and Adam Rudibaugh had three points.
