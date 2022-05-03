Taegan Webster and Kaitlyn Swift set the tone at the top of the lineup for South Central in its 8-1 win over Dieterich Monday.
Webster went 2-for-4 with three runs and one RBI, while Swift went 2-for-4 with one run, two RBIs, and two doubles.
Webster also pitched. She threw seven innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and one walk while striking out 10 batters to launch the Lady Cougars into the winner’s bracket semifinals against Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg in the 2022 National Trail Conference Softball Tournament.
South Central scored four runs in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the sixth.
Kyra Swift started the third with a walk before Webster reached first after an error on the Movin’ Maroons shortstop.
Kaitlyn Swift then plated the first two runs of the game after lacing a double to left field to make it 2-0.
Back-to-back outs would nearly get Dieterich out of the inning, but Lilly Malone had other ideas.
Malone hit a double on the first pitch she saw that scored Kaitlyn Swift from second to make it 3-0 before Jaylyn Michel made it 4-0 on an RBI single to left field.
The Lady Cougars then added one in the fourth after Webster scored after an error on the Movin’ Maroons center fielder before Dieterich finally cracked the scoreboard in the top of the sixth.
After back-to-back outs to start the frame, Marli Michl hit a single to left field before scoring on an RBI double by Lilly Jansen to cut the lead to four, 5-1.
South Central, however, wouldn’t let the Movin’ Maroons claw any closer.
Ella Watwood started the bottom of the sixth with a one-out single before Kyra Swift drew a walk and Webster drove in Watwood on an RBI single.
Then, after Kaitlyn Swift flew out, Brooklyn Garrett drove in a pair on a single of her own to equal the final score.
South Central ended the game outhitting Dietetrich 8-4. Michl had two hits for the Movin’ Maroons, while Brittney Niemerg joined Jansen with one.
Kaitlyn Boerngen started in the circle for Dieterich. She threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, seven runs — four earned — and two walks with two strikeouts. Michl then relieved her and threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, with one strikeout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.