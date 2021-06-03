Teutopolis scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving them a buffer, holding off a pesky Newton squad that pulled within one as the Wooden Shoes defeated the Eagles 8-4 in their IHSA Class 2A semifinal game Thursday afternoon. Teutopolis advances with the win at 14-12, while Newton’s season ends at 9-15.
Newton nibbled at Teutopolis’ lead, getting within one as the team entered the sixth inning. Daischa Piedra drove in Emily Konkel on a sacrifice fly, giving the Wooden Shoes a 6-4 lead. Piedra, who was 1-for-3 on the afternoon, drove in three runs.
Kaylee Niebrugge advanced Lexie Niebrugge to second on a single. Tia Probst helped herself at the plate singling in Lexie extending their lead, 7-4. Kaylee finished the scoring on a pass ball, giving the Wooden Shoes an 8-4 lead.
“I thought the girls got the five runs and fell flat a little bit,” said Teutopolis varsity head coach Crystal Tipton. “I pulled them in in the sixth and said this isn’t enough and put the pedal to the metal. We know Newton is a good team. We went eight innings with them the last time and bounced back from a deficit.”
On the mound, Probst pitched seven innings with four runs on eight hits, striking out seven while walking one.
“She didn’t pitch her best game, honestly,” Tipton said. “She got squeezed at the plate. But regardless, she still didn’t pitch her best. Casey was probably one of her best outings on Tuesday.”
Probst allowed one run on five hits in that 1-0 loss.
“Coming off of that you can see where she’s missing and what she’s not making,” she said. “The team scored enough runs behind her and that’s what really counts. It’s a team game.”
Tipton said Probst needs to make small adjustments.
“We’ve been working where we want to pitch people and how I’m pitching them,” she said. “I teach her why I do what I do when I call a game so it’s just not a ‘Yes coach. Yes coach’ because I want her to learn it. So we’re working it on that and I don’t think she was hitting her spots today.”
These two teams played a little over two weeks ago, as the Wooden Shoes rallied for four runs in the seventh and scoring the game winner in the eighth with an rbi by Estella Mette.
“I know Sara(Beam, varsity head coach). I’ve coached against her for many years,” Tipton said. “She’s always got a solid squad. Her team is aggressive on the bases. You always have to be awake. You never know what they’re going to do. Shes not afraid to bunt nor steal. Its keeping the girls on their toes knowing it’s a good opponent that we’re playing.”
Teutopolis registered 14 hits in the contest but Tipton wasn’t happy with leaving runs on the field.
“I think we put the bat on the ball, but I don’t think we necessarily we didn’t put it on the ball when we had runners,” she said. “We left the bases loaded one time. We left a lot of runners on base today. Of course, 14 hits is outstanding but we really have to capitalize when our runners are on too.”
Tipton secures her first postseason win as the coach of the Wooden Shoes.
“All day I just kind of felt it in me,” she said. “Oh my goodness! It’s playoff time. This is it. It’s exciting. This is what I live for. This is what I love to do.”
ROUNDUP
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Nokomis 14-9 in their regional matchup. Karlie Bean, in the win, pitched three innings allowing no runs on two hits, striking out two while walking 1.
Effingham’s baseball season ended Thursday as the Hearts lost to Mattoon, 1-0. Jackson Lee pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out five. Mattoon’s Meade Johnson earned the win pitching a complete game allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking zero. The Hearts finished 11-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.