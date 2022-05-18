It was another dominant showing for the Newton boys track and field team Wednesday evening.
The Eagles won a Class 1A Sectional at Newton High School with 146 points.
Sophomore Parker Wolf won the 100-meter dash and came in second in the 400-meter run, finishing behind teammate Evan Schafer. Schafer won in 50.91 seconds, with both discussing how they continue to push one another afterward.
Schafer said, "Without each other, I don't think we'd be where we are today. We use each other to push each other, which has helped us grow over the season."
Wolf said, "Last year, we raced each other, too, so we've been competitive. We always want to beat each other, and it's nice when we do."
Schafer and Wolf weren't only battling one another, though. Both also ran a leg on the first-place 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams.
Overall, eight Newton individuals won their respective events.
However, no one may have had a stronger day than Cowden-Herrick Beecher City's Jadon Robertson.
Robertson was one of the main highlights of the meet, winning four events. He won in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump, and long jump.
"Awesome day. I came in, planned to do this, and executed very well," Robertson said.
Teammate Daniel Lucas also shined, setting a personal record in the shot put and coming in second in the discus.
"Really happy," said Lucas on setting a personal record in the shot put. "Our main goal was to come, qualify, get some solid throws in, but everything came together, and it's only up from here."
Bobcats' head coach Clint Lorton said of both individuals, "I would be disappointed if it didn't happen that way. They bost have just gotten better; they've put in the time and the work, and I'm happy to see both of them doing so well right now."
As for Altamont - who finished second with 67 points - Xander Moschenrose qualified in the 100-meter- and 200-meter dash races, winning the 200-meter over Oblong's Johnathan McPherson by one-tenth of a second.
The Indians' 4x100-meter relay- and 4x200-meter relay teams are also moving on. The 4x100-meter relay team came in second to Newton, while the 4x200-meter relay team won their event in 1:34.56, edging the Eagles by 12-tenths of a second.
Senior Noah Klimpel ran a leg in each of those races, with head coach Trenton Deadmond explaining how important he has been to the team this year. Klimpel hasn't participated in track since his freshman year.
"He dabbled in baseball, but a kid like Noah, he's just a good athlete," Deadmond said. "He's a good teammate, too. He knows what it takes to be on a team and what it takes to sacrifice for a team, but coming out of his senior year, we wanted to let him do whatever he wanted to do, and we wanted him to enjoy it. He has done that, but he's also been willing to contribute to the team."
Below is how each team finished and how the top-six athletes fared in their respective events.
Team Results
1. Newton, 146; 2. Altamont, 67; 3. Robinson, 63; 4. St. Anthony, 59; 5. Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 58; 6. Casey-Westfield, 39; 7. Cumberland, 28; 8. Oblong, 22; 9. Patoka, 15; 10. Marshall, 13; 11. Neoga, 12; 12. Vandalia, 8; 13. Teutopolis, 7; 14. Red Hill, 6; 15(t). Brownstown St. Elmo 4; 15(t). Lawrenceville, 4; 17(t). Dieterich, 2; 17(t). Palestine, 2.
Individual Results
100m - 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 11.09; 2. Johnathan McPherson, Oblong, 11.25; 3. Xander Moschenrose, Altamont, 11.31; 4. Evan Schafer, Newton, 11.33; 5. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.64; 6. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 11.72.
200m - 1. Xander Moschenrose, Altamont, 22.81; 2. Johnathan McPherson, Oblong, 22.82; 3. Samual Stimler, Red Hill, 24.00; 4. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 24.11; 5. Paci McClure, Neoga, 24.21; 6. Austin Finn, Cumberland, 24.50.
400m - 1. Evan Schafer, Newton, 50.91; 2. Parker Wolf, Newton, 51.16; 3. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 52.63; 4. Johnathan McPherson, Oblong, 52.24; 5. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 56.31; 6. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 57.94.
800m - 1. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 2:06.52; 2. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 2:06.85; 3. Luke Weber, Newton, 2:08.51; 4. Hutson Holsapple, Casey-Westfield, 2:12.90; 5. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 2:16.13; 6. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 2:17.59.
1600m - 1. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:41.91; 2. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 4:43.76; 3. Luke Weber, Newton, 4:51.56; 4. Hutson Holsapple, Casey-Westfield, 4:53.57; 5. Randall Robinson, Marshall, 4:57.01; 6. Jackson Green, Marshall, 4:57.34.
3200m - 1. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 10:09.11; 2. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 10:09.26; 3. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 10:10.91; 4. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 10:26.69; 5. Eli Hiatt, Marshall, 11:13.29; 6. Michael Beaumont, Cumberland, 12:26.93.
110m hurdles - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 14.49; 2. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 16.96; 3. Wade Cain, Patoka, 17.33; 4. Mitch Moran, Neoga, 18.30; 5. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown St. Elmo, 18.54; 6. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 18.88.
300m hurdles - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 39.09; 2. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 41.83; 3. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 42.94; 4. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 44.52; 5. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown St. Elmo, 45.29; 6. Wade Cain, Patoka, 46.04.
4x100m relay - 1. Newton, 43.68; 2. Altamont, 45.13; 3. Robinson, 46.35; 4. Casey-Westfield, 46.84; 5. Cumberland, 46.99; 6. Vandalia, 47.93.
4x200m relay - 1. Altamont, 1:34.56; 2. Newton, 1:34.68; 3. Robinson, 1:35.70; 4. Cumberland, 1:38.16; 5. Casey-Westfield, 1:38.63; 6. Teutopolis, 1:42.53.
4x400m relay - 1. Newton, 3:31.95; 2. St. Anthony, 3:35.34; 3. Casey-Westfield, 3:44.06; 4. Cumberland, 3:59.57; 5. Robinson, 4:05.41; 6. Palestine, 4:19.86.
4x800m relay - 1. Newton, 8:27.13; 2. St. Anthony, 9:04.02; 3. Casey-Westfield, 10:58.18; 4. Cumberland, 11:21.27.
Shot Put - 1. Daniel Lucas, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 18.41m; 2. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 15.11m; 3. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 12.96m; 4. Riley Probst, Teutopolis, 12.72m; 5. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 12.55m; 6. Rylan King, Robinson, 12.41m.
Discus - 1. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 48.47m; 2. Daniel Lucas, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 46.87m; 3. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 46.06m; 4. Taylor Smith, St. Anthony, 39.78m; 5. Rylan King, Robinson, 39.19m; 6. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 34.35m.
High Jump - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 2.00m; 2. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 1.91m; 3. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 1.85m; 4. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.85m; 5. Johnathan McPherson, Oblong, 1.75m; 6. Hayden Parcel, Casey-Westfield, 1.75m.
Pole Vault - 1. David Staller, Robinson, 3.70m; 2(t). Christian Duplayee, Vandalia, 3.25m; 2(t). Max Sager, St. Anthony, 3.25m; 4. Kelby Bierman, Cumberland, 2.95m; 5. Kingston Koester, Altamont, 2.80m; 6. Cooper Yocum, Cumberland, 2.65m.
Long Jump - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 6.56m; 2. London Hails, Patoka, 6.03m; 3. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 5.95m; 4. Ryan Richards, Casey-Westfield, 5.80m; 5. Dawson Dietz, Newton, 5.76m; 6. Tanner Waller, Lawrenceville, 5.75m.
Triple Jump - 1. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 12.21m; 2. Colby McGahey, Robinson, 11.88m; 3. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 11.59m; 4. Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 11.08m; 5. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 11.02m; 6. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 10.88m.
