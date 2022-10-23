Newton soared past the competition at a Class 1A cross-country regional Saturday at Lake Land College.
The Eagles took home regional championships in both the boys' and girls' races; the boys won theirs with 30 points.
Newton senior Clay Bergbower won the race after running the three-mile course in 16:42.5.
"I'm very happy," Bergbower said. "One of my goals was to either win regionals or sectionals, and now I can check that off."
Eagles' head coach Tim Bower added, "Clay's a confident runner and knows that if other people go out faster than him, he has time. He manages his way to the front of the pack."
While Bergbower finished as the medalist, three other Newton runners also finished in the top 10.
Junior Luke Weber was fifth at 17:06.9. Senior Nick Shamhart was sixth at 17:23.8. Junior Brock Probst was eighth at 17:49.8. Senior Luis Zavala was 11th at 17:56.9. Senior Ben Street was 14th at 18:06.6, and senior Owen Mahaffey was 21st at 18:42.9.
As for the other local teams, St. Anthony finished second with 57 points, Cumberland was fifth with 123 points, and Dieterich was seventh with 176 points.
Senior Griffen Elder was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, finishing third at 17:01.8. Sophomore Riley Morgan was the top finisher for the Pirates, finishing 18th at 18:29.6, and senior Jack Bloemer was the top finisher for the Movin' Maroons, finishing 27th at 19:14.6.
The boys ran the course second while the girls led off the afternoon, with Newton winning after accumulating 42 points.
Freshman Layna Marshall finished first at 19:59.8. Senior Alexis Hetzer was 10th at 22:05.9. Sophomore Natalie Kistner was 13th at 22:25.2. Sophomore Ella Radke was 15th at 22:40.8. Freshman Shay Bennett was 18th at 23:12.3. Freshman Lily Yager was 24th at 24:07, and senior Taylor Slough was 40th at 25:58.7.
"Layna had the goal to lead and win the regional from start to finish," said Bower of Marshall. "She made it happen; she ran strong and comfortably and led the whole way."
As for other local teams, St. Anthony finished third with 71 points, Dieterich finished sixth with 144 points, and Neoga finished seventh with 156 points.
Junior Stacie Vonderheide was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, finishing sixth at 21:21.7. Sophomore Ella Kreke was the top finisher for the Movin' Maroons, finishing 25th at 24:15.8, and junior Lexie Fletcher was the top finisher for the Indians, finishing 20th at 23:24.7.
Below are the full team and individual results.
BOYS
Team Results
1. Newton, 30; 2. St. Anthony, 57; 3. Fairfield, 85; 4. Robinson, 106; 5. Cumberland, 123; 6. Salem, 152; 7. Dieterich, 176; 8. Mt. Carmel, 225; 9. Grayville, 259.
Individual Results
1. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 16:42.5; 2. Chase Smith, Fairfield, 16:54.5; 3. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 17:01.8; 4. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 17:05.7; 5. Luke Weber, Newton, 17:06.09; 6. Nick Shamhart, Newton, 17:23.8; 7. Julius Ramos, St. Anthony, 17:44.4; 8. Brock Probst, Newton, 17:49.8; 9. Owen Ayers, North Clay, 17:51.8; 10. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 17:53.2; 11. Luis Zavala, Newton, 17:56.9; 12. Jonathan Paul, Fairfield, 17:58.3; 13. Grante Jennette, Fairfield, 17:58.4; 14. Ben Street, Newton, 18:06.6; 15. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 18:17.5; 16. Griffen Hinkle, Fairfield, 18:19.2; 17. Robby Shober, Salem, 18:21.9; 18. Riley Morgan, Cumberland, 18:29.6; 19. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 18:34.6; 20. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 18:40.5; 21. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 18:42.9; 22. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 18:50.5; 23. Kaleb Bierman, Cumberland, 18:50.5; 24. Jason Miller, Mt. Carmel, 18:53.9; 25. Hank Warfel, Cumberland, 18:55; 26. AJ Gower, Robinson, 19:06.9; 27. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 19:14.6; 28. Zack Buescher, Cumberland, 19:15.9; 29. Oliver Kreke, St. Anthony, 19:16.6; 30. Hutson Holsapple, Casey-Westfield, 19:18.2; 31. Luke Wernz, Robinson, 19:18.6; 32. Hunter Malan, Salem, 19:24.6; 33. Trevor Crutcher, Dieterich, 19:25.3; 34. Noah Flaig, St. Anthony, 19:31.7; 35. Branson Pappas, Salem, 19:38.6; 36. Bowen Ramsey, Hutsonville, 19:42.9; 37. Eli Eagleson, Lawrenceville, 19:55.2; 38. Aiden Crawford, Lawrenceville, 19:55.8; 39. Jack Harmon, Robinson, 19:57.2; 40. Caleb McNary, Robinson, 20:01; 41. Anthony Bleyer, Mt. Carmel, 20:04.1; 42. Titus Churchill, Salem, 20:08.8; 43. Michael Beaumont, Cumberland, 20:12.2; 44. Gabe Jackson, Dieterich, 20:19.5; 45. Cole Will, Dieterich, 20:24.6; 46. Drew Davis, Salem, 20:27.4; 47. Jake Hosman, Grayville, 20:29; 48. Oliver Lee, Teutopolis, 20:29.8; 49. Jacob Ware, Salem, 20:30.7; 50. Jack Pruemer, Cumberland, 20:33.2; 51. Kaden Einhorn, Dieterich, 20:36.6; 52. Luke Dennis, Teutopolis, 20:38.1; 53. Trevor Niemerg, Dieterich, 20:41.3; 54. Nathan Legg, Fairfield, 20:45.1; 55. Tanner Niemerg, Dieterich, 20:52.9; 56. Ricardo Salgado, Salem, 20:53.9; 57. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 21:01; 58. TJ Pringle, Hutsonville, 21:06.2; 59. James Walker, Fairfield, 21:14.3; 60. Damon Ryan, Cumberland, 21:24.5; 61. Asher Horn, North Clay, 21:28.5; 62. Holt Gilbert, Fairfield, 21:34.7; 63. Simon Crawford, Lawrenceville, 21:56.1; 64. Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 22:32.9; 65. Jacob Wall, Mt. Carmel, 22:35; 66. Tripp Morris, Grayville, 22:44.8; 67. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 22:45.6; 68. Zach Leavens, Grayville, 23:15.4; 69. Cole Tingley, Hutsonville, 23:38.2; 70. Daniel Kiser, Lawrenceville, 23:38.7; 71. Ty'zae Rowland, Grayville, 23:54.7; 72. Bennen Ramsey, Hutsonville, 23:54.8; 73. Tylan Ayres, Odin, 24:01.1; 74. Canyon Neeley, Grayville, 24:18.9; 75. Xzavien Williams, Mt. Carmel, 25:00.2; 76. Owen Funkhouser, Grayville, 26:51; 77. Caleb Carwile, Mt. Carmel, 28:34.2.
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Newton, 42; 2. Robinson, 64; 3. St. Anthony, 71; 4. Fairfield, 84; 5. Salem, 107; 6. Dieterich, 144; 7. Neoga, 156.
Individual Results
1. Layna Marshall, Newton, 19:59.8; 2. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 20:43; 3. Ella Sager, Fairfield, 20:47.3; 4. Sophie Stark, Robinson, 21:13.2; 5. Mallory Mosbey, Robinson, 21:14.4; 6. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 21:21.7; 7. Kayla Clark, Casey-Westfield, 21:30.7; 8. Kyndall Sturgeon, Odin, 21:31.7; 9. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 21:40.6; 10. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 22:05.9; 11. Brooke Koelm North Clay, 22:07.2; 12. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 22:14.8; 13. Natalie Kistner, Newton, 22:25.2; 14. Adi Hickey, Fairfield, 22:39.8; 15. Ella Radke, Newton, 22:40.8; 16. Breanna Thurman, Salem, 22:55.6; 17. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 23:08.6; 18. Shay Bennett, Newton, 23:12.3; 19. Macey Thorsen, Salem, 23:23.4; 20. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 23:24.7; 21. Abigail Wesihaar, Altamont, 23:43.3; 22. Ava Faber, St. Anthony, 23:49.2; 23. Taylor Miller, St. Anthony, 23:49.5; 24. Lily Yager, Newton, 24:07; 25. Ella Kreke, Dieterich, 24:15.8; 26. Jaycie Couch, Fairfield, 24:22.2; 27. Aila Laird, Salem, 24:23.2; 28. Maci McConnaughhay, Fairfield, 24:29.6; 29. Eden Russell, Salem, 24:30.3; 30. Marli Michl, Dieterich, 24:32.2; 31. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 24:50.2; 32. Emma Dorfmueller, Robinson, 24:57.6; 33. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 24:58.8; 34. Leighanna Welsh, Robinson, 25:05.2; 35. Aundrea Nebel, Neoga, 25:13.7; 36. Hunter Kirk, Fairfield, 25:27.9; 37. Maddy Hodge, St. Anthony, 25:32; 38. Adriana Gordon, Dieterich, 25:33.9; 39. Addison Mast, Neoga, 25:55.5; 40. Taylor Slough, Newton, 25:58.7; 41. Maddie Zane, Teutopolis, 25:59; 42. Ruby Westendorf, Dieterich, 26:20.5; 43. Brynn Forman, Robinson, 26:31; 44. Cortney Brummer, Dieterich, 26:40.9; 45. Ivy Donoho, Salem, 26:47.6; 46. Rilie Willenborg, St. Anthony, 26:56.7; 47. Gennell Russell, Hutsonville, 27:12.8; 48. Jayla Smith, Mt. Carmel, 27:27.8; 49. Hallie Courter, Mt. Carmel, 27:35.6; 50. Addie Lafikes, Fairfield, 27:51; 51. Annie Clark, Neoga, 27:56.8; 52. Natalie Beaumont, Neoga, 28:10.2; 53. Makenna French, Dieterich, 28:18.7; 54. Abbie Becker, Neoga, 28:23.7; 55. Molly Haggerty, Mt. Carmel, 28:41.5; 56. Kensey Jarret, Salem, 28:55.1; 57. Makayla Sidwell, Altamont, 28:56.5; 58. Samantha Westendorf, North Clay, 29:09.2; 59. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 29:47.5; 60. Claire Overbeck, Teutopolis, 31:56.4; 61. Audrey Lybarger, Salem, 34:00.6; 62. Frances Verdeyen, Dieterich, 34:46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.