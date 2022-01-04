IMG_8570

Effingham’s Ethan Ritz grimaces as he heads off the floor during the first half of a boys basketball against Olney (Richland County), Tuesday, at Effingham High School.

 Alex Wallner I Daily News

Early Deadline

Due to a deadline issue, please see EffinghamDailyNews.com and Friday’s eddition of The Effingham Daily News for the full story.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 217-347-7151 ext. 124 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video