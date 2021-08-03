Unlike Sunday afternoon, which saw Matthew Avenatti and Freddie Patton Jr. take home five of the seven first-place finishes, Monday was a much different story.
Six events. Six different winners.
In the maiden trot, Patton Jr. rode “Frontier Manard” to a victory at 2:10.01, staving off Trenton Watson’s “Fame To Claim,” which finished in 2:11.01.
Avenatti’s “Starlit Luke Warm” was third at 2:16.01, while Harold Finn Jr. rode “Lubbock Holiday” to a fourth-place finish at 2:16.02.
The purse for the maiden trot was $1,620.
Avenatti did pick up his lone win of the day in the two-year-old open pace, riding “Heavy Pressure” to victory. He won in 2:06.02.
Following Avenatti was Jordan Patton’s “She’s All Too Real” in second, Cornelius Cavett’s “Gentle Bens Money” in third, and Marcus Turner’s “Apple Of His Eye” in fourth.
The purse for the race was $1,580.
Effingham native Darla Martin Lohman won the filly and mare trot after riding “Fox Valley Elicit” to a 2:05.03 victory.
Cavett was second at 2:05.03.
The purse was also $1,580.
Jacob Roedl and “Flying Marvin” won the first division of the free-for-all pace after finishing in 2:02.04.
Michele Weinmann and “Incredible Bombay” were second, while Barry Bell and “Ricky The Flash” were third, and Jack De Rousse and “Mykonos” were fourth.
The purse for the free-for-all pace was $1,205.
Jordan Patton picked up a win in the second division of the free-for-all pace, riding “Unimaginable” to a win in 2:03.04.
Finn Jr. and “Rocking Retirement” were second, while Avenatti and “Hello Rooster” were third.
The purse for the second division of the free-for-all was also $1,205.
Lastly, in the open maiden pace, C. Alan Fin and “Amazon Princess” won in 2:04.03, edging Patton Jr. and “Incredible Cache,” who came in at 2:04.04.
Finn Jr. and “I’m Cny Iyg” were third at 2:05.01.
The purse for the open maiden pace was also $1,580 — the third race with that amount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.