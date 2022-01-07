What usually takes a player four years to accomplish, Grace Nelson did in just 34 games.
The Altamont sophomore reached the 1,000-point plateau Thursday night against South Central after hitting a three-pointer from the top-of-the-arc with 4:58 to go in the second quarter.
Nelson entered the game with 980 points in her basketball career, and after a shortened 2021 spring campaign, she was happy to be able to accomplish a milestone so swiftly, even though she said she would have been close to nearing that mark as a freshman.
“With our freshman season being cut short, I would have been close to getting it my freshman season, but I knew I was going to have to work hard my sophomore season and make up for what I didn’t get my freshman year,” she said.
The long-armed point guard totaled 459 points during her 16-game freshman season and increased that number over her 18 games entering Thursday’s tilt against the Lady Cougars. Nelson had 521 points ahead of Thursday’s matchup and wasted little time in doing what she set out to do.
“I came out going hard because I wanted to get my 1,000th point sooner than later in the game,” Nelson said. “I came out and hit the first three of the game, and then I just kept shooting.”
Nelson scored 17 points in the first quarter, setting the tone for what was a crowd-pleasing first half.
Overall, she only needed 13 minutes to reach the milestone and smiled from ear-to-ear after draining points 1,000, 1,001, and 1,002, knowing that all of her hard work was coming full circle.
Nelson currently sits with 1,023 points after a 43-point showing Thursday. It was her third game of 40-or-more points this season, with head coach Katie Lurkins crediting her athletic ability, work ethic, and basketball IQ to those numbers.
“She knows when to take shots, she knows when to rotate to pick a pass, and she can finish around the rim,” Lurkins said. “Those are all things that lead to her success.”
However, those aren’t the only three traits that make her successful.
Nelson’s ability to adjust has also proven to take her a long way.
Heading into each game, Nelson enters as the focal point on every opponent’s scouting report, yet that doesn’t seem to bother her, as she still manages to post eye-popping numbers each night, leading to her becoming one of the most remarkable scorers the program has ever seen.
“We know going into games that she will get zeroed in on, so her game will have to be physical from start to finish,” Lurkins said. “She’s going to get bumped, so she’s going to be able to have to finish around the basket, and her teammates do a good job of recognizing when to set a screen to help her out, and her physical stamina helps a lot, so she’s able to continue to get up and down the court.”
But, where does she go from here? Could Nelson be on the cusp of 2,000 or 2,500 points?
To Lurkins, only time, and the number of games her team continues to play, will tell.
