Sigel St. Michael hosted a pep rally for its 21-0 seventh-grade volleyball team Friday afternoon in Sigel.
The Sharpshooters will play Augusta Southeastern Friday night and then will either play for third place or the Class 7-1A state championship on Saturday at Clinton Junior High School.
There are 17 players on Sigel's seventh-grade roster, and they are as followed:
— Kaylie Jordan
— Kara Hatton
— Natalie Ballinger
— Kaelyn Ordner
— Ava Miller
— Ali Kollmann
— Sophia Cremens
— Kailyn Gaddis
— Kendal Lindsay
— Kinley Titus
— Kaitlyn Hemmen
— Nancy Ruholl
— Olivia Dasenbrock
— Madi Haarmann
— Nora Bueker
— Brooklyn Will
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.