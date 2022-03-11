Sigel St. Michael hosted a pep rally for its 21-0 seventh-grade volleyball team Friday afternoon in Sigel.

The Sharpshooters will play Augusta Southeastern Friday night and then will either play for third place or the Class 7-1A state championship on Saturday at Clinton Junior High School.

There are 17 players on Sigel's seventh-grade roster, and they are as followed:

— Kaylie Jordan

— Kara Hatton

— Natalie Ballinger

— Kaelyn Ordner

— Ava Miller

— Ali Kollmann

— Sophia Cremens

— Kailyn Gaddis

— Kendal Lindsay

— Kinley Titus

— Kaitlyn Hemmen

— Nancy Ruholl

— Olivia Dasenbrock

— Madi Haarmann

— Nora Bueker

— Brooklyn Will

