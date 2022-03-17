The Sigel St. Michael Sharpshooters advanced to the Class 8-1A state tournament after defeating Stewardson-Strasburg Monday night at Sigel.
The state tournament is at Assumption Central A&M Middle School, with four first-round matches starting Friday night. Sigel plays against Cissna Park (21-0) at 7 p.m. The Sharpshooters are also 21-0 on the season.
The winner between Sigel and Cissna Park advances to the semifinal round Saturday at either 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
