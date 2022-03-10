The Associated Press announced its all-state teams for all four respective classes Wednesday.
Although no local players made either the first- or second-teams, numerous earned honorable mention status.
CLASS 1A
In Class 1A, South Central's Aidan Dodson, North Clay's Logan Fleener, St. Anthony's Kyle Stewart, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Sam Vonderheide earned honorable mention status.
Altogether, there were 26 total honorable mentions.
Joining the four National Trail Conference representatives were:
- Breiton Klingele (Liberty)
- Elliot Lowndes (Cobden)
- Cale Steinbaugh (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
- Lonnel Strickland (Chicago Fenger)
- Baylen Damhoff (Fulton)
- Cormaic Flynn (Monmouth United)
- Jacoby Gross (Steeleville)
- Tate Kunzeman (Griggsville-Perry)
- Zach McGuirt (Kankakee Grace Christian)
- Taj McKinney (Wayne City)
- Wyatt Thompson (Dwight)
- Ben Werner (Scales Mound)
- Gus Abell (Jacksonville Routt)
- Dawson Feyen (East Dubuque)
- Ethan Hefel (Galena)
- Collin Fosler (Scales Mound)
- John Kveck (Grant Park)
- Ben Peacock (Lexington)
- Ross Robertson (South Beloit)
- Easten Schisler (Abingdon-Avon)
- Ryan Snow (Concord Triopia)
- Gavin Woodland (Sesser-Valier)
CLASS 2A
In Class 2A, Teutopolis' Caleb Siemer was one of 23 players to earn honorable mention status.
Joining Siemer on the team was:
- Walt Hill (Rockford Lutheran)
- Cole Certa (Bloomington Central Catholic)
- Brady Moore (Breese Central)
- Asa Smith (El Paso-Gridley)
- Cam Lawin (Chicago Orr)
- Calvon Clemons (Murphysboro)
- Cam Cleveland (Chicago Leo)
- David Hise (Knoxville)
- JaQuwan Payton (Chicago Perspectives Leadership)
- Christian Cummings (Rockford Christian)
- Trevor Heffren (Eureka)
- Isaac Turner (Nashville)
- Gavin Arthalony (Petersburg PORTA)
- Suliman Agiste (Chicago Clark)
- Isaac Hosman (Massac County)
- Mikqwon Jones (Chicago Clark)
- Gage Kennard (Mount Carmel)
- Cannon Leonard (Gilman Iroquois West)
- Jaxson Provost (Kankakee Bishop McNamara)
- Carter Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
- Brenden Schoonover (Pana)
- Brandon Stone (Riverdale)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.