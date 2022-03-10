The Associated Press announced its all-state teams for all four respective classes Wednesday.

Although no local players made either the first- or second-teams, numerous earned honorable mention status.

CLASS 1A

In Class 1A, South Central's Aidan Dodson, North Clay's Logan Fleener, St. Anthony's Kyle Stewart, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Sam Vonderheide earned honorable mention status.

Altogether, there were 26 total honorable mentions.

Joining the four National Trail Conference representatives were:

  • Breiton Klingele (Liberty)
  • Elliot Lowndes (Cobden)
  • Cale Steinbaugh (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
  • Lonnel Strickland (Chicago Fenger)
  • Baylen Damhoff (Fulton)
  • Cormaic Flynn (Monmouth United)
  • Jacoby Gross (Steeleville)
  • Tate Kunzeman (Griggsville-Perry)
  • Zach McGuirt (Kankakee Grace Christian)
  • Taj McKinney (Wayne City)
  • Wyatt Thompson (Dwight)
  • Ben Werner (Scales Mound)
  • Gus Abell (Jacksonville Routt)
  • Dawson Feyen (East Dubuque)
  • Ethan Hefel (Galena)
  • Collin Fosler (Scales Mound)
  • John Kveck (Grant Park)
  • Ben Peacock (Lexington)
  • Ross Robertson (South Beloit)
  • Easten Schisler (Abingdon-Avon)
  • Ryan Snow (Concord Triopia)
  • Gavin Woodland (Sesser-Valier)

CLASS 2A

In Class 2A, Teutopolis' Caleb Siemer was one of 23 players to earn honorable mention status.

Joining Siemer on the team was:

  • Walt Hill (Rockford Lutheran)
  • Cole Certa (Bloomington Central Catholic)
  • Brady Moore (Breese Central)
  • Asa Smith (El Paso-Gridley)
  • Cam Lawin (Chicago Orr)
  • Calvon Clemons (Murphysboro)
  • Cam Cleveland (Chicago Leo)
  • David Hise (Knoxville)
  • JaQuwan Payton (Chicago Perspectives Leadership)
  • Christian Cummings (Rockford Christian)
  • Trevor Heffren (Eureka)
  • Isaac Turner (Nashville)
  • Gavin Arthalony (Petersburg PORTA)
  • Suliman Agiste (Chicago Clark)
  • Isaac Hosman (Massac County)
  • Mikqwon Jones (Chicago Clark)
  • Gage Kennard (Mount Carmel)
  • Cannon Leonard (Gilman Iroquois West)
  • Jaxson Provost (Kankakee Bishop McNamara)
  • Carter Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
  • Brenden Schoonover (Pana)
  • Brandon Stone (Riverdale)

