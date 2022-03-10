Gavan and Addie Wernsing live in the same household but attend different schools.
Gavan is a senior at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg and Addie is a sophomore at St. Anthony.
While they may not walk the same hallways and play with the same logo and lettering on the fronts of their jerseys, though, one thing that they are striving for is a long spring campaign and continued individual success.
From a team perspective, Gavan said he wants his team to at least win a regional championship, whereas Addie wants her team to achieve the same things they did last summer. She added that her team not receiving any sort of recognition from the Illinois Softball Coaches Association adds a chip to her — and her team’s shoulders — too.
“The fact that we didn’t get ranked in 2A this year makes us mad, and the teams from last year saying that we couldn’t get there again and that it was all luck also makes us want to do it more and push harder,” Addie said.
Meanwhile, individually, both are also looking to pick up where they left off.
Last season, Addie was the starting second baseman for a team that made it to the Class 1A state championship only to lose on a walk-off. She finished her freshman year batting .410 with a .434 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, and a .934 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 26 RBIs and scored 37 times, too.
Addie also never stopped playing once her season was over. Her offseason was continually busy as she visited several collegiate camps across the country and got the chance to learn from various high-profile coaches.
“My fall was really busy,” Addie said. “I went down to quite a few camps, and they mainly talked to me about my arm because two years ago, I had surgery on it, and it’s still not 100 percent yet. So, they just gave me some things that I can do to make it stronger, and once I get that stronger, it will make me a much better athlete.”
As for Gavan, his offseason didn’t slow down either.
After finishing up his junior year with the Hatchets earlier than expected — his team lost in the regional semifinals to Cumberland — his fall campaign turned out to be that much better.
Gavan helped lead his team to a 12-5 record in the fall and one win away from a National Trail Conference Tournament championship. WSS lost in the title game to North Clay, 11-3. Gavan finished his fall season with a 1.15 ERA, struck out 62 batters, walked 13, and recorded five wins in 36 2/3 innings.
“What I learned about myself was that I had to trust myself with what I have in my arsenal for pitching and not to be afraid to work everything in and to go at every hitter in a sense,” Gavan said. “Then, I have to rely on my defense as well. My defense is there to back me up, and I got to count on them, and that’s a big thing to be able to count on them, and that’s a good thing to have as a pitcher.”
Neither can take the bulk of the credit for their continued improvement, though.
Gavan and Addie have had many voices helping them along the way.
Both train with Vern Hatton at Effing Elite Fitness and Nutrition, while Addie couldn’t forget to mention her hitting coach and travel-ball coach, Tony Moll, and Gavan couldn’t forget his pitching coach, Kurt Friese, or friend and mentor, Ben Hecht.
“He’s been there for the ride to make decisions for college and help me do this and that,” Gavan said. “We have a goal in mind, and that’s to play together in the pros — that’s the big goal.”
However, even with all of those voices surrounding them, both Gavan and Addie’s biggest critics — and likewise — their biggest support system quite possibly could be each other.
“It’s a love-hate relationship, I would say,” said Gavan of Addie. “We hate and nag on each other, but then, in the long run, we’d do anything for each other, if one needed something, we’re always going to be there for them, but we push each other to be the best that we possibly can be and to show up on the days that we don’t want to be there and to be successful.”
“We do nag on each other a lot, but if I need somebody to throw me bullpen or load the tee for me, I always ask Gavan first, and he’s always there to front-toss to me and makes me a better athlete,” Addie said. “I’m always known as his ‘little sister,’ and all his friends call me ‘Gavan’s little sister.’ That pushes me to make a name for myself.”
