It's never about how you start; it's about how you finish, and for the Teutopolis softball team, that was case-and-point Thursday night against Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg.
The Lady Shoes scored seven runs in the last two frames, outscoring the Hatchets 7-1 during that stretch, to come from behind and defeat WSS, 10-9, at Windsor Elementary School.
Teutopolis opened the game by scoring two runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Oliva Copple started the third-inning rally for the Lady Shoes with a single past Hatchets' third baseman Maddy Pfeiffer. She then advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch before Erin Althoff brought her home on a base hit of her own that made it 1-0.
Then, following Althoff's RBI single, WSS hurler Karlie Bean would fan the next two batters before Althoff scored on a Kaylee Niebrugge RBI single to make the score after the third.
Teutopolis hurler Courtney Gibson then followed up the two-run frame by making quick work of the Hatchets in the bottom of the inning. Gibson got Ella Kinkelaar to pop out, Natalie Hayes to ground out, and then struck out Bean to bring the offense right back out, where they didn't miss a beat.
Gibson started the top of the fourth with a base hit.
Summer Wall then added a base hit of her own before Althoff grounded into a fielder's choice that left Teutopolis in the same scenario that it was just in and Emily Konkel at the plate, looking to add on to the lead — which she would do.
On the first pitch she saw, Konkel came through with a base hit to left field that scored Wall to make it 3-0.
However, that lead slowly but surely started to vanish as the Hatchets chipped away at the deficit by scoring nine runs in the next three half-innings to take a 9-6 lead into the final frame.
Pfeiffer started the bottom of the fourth with a double.
Then, after an Ava Richards pop out to the pitcher, Sam Hayes drew a walk that led to Gabby Vonderheide driving in the first run of the game on a base hit that scored Pfeiffer to make it 3-1.
WSS would then cut that lead to one run on an Alaira Friese base hit that scored Hayes to make the score after four innings of play.
But WSS didn't stop there.
The Hatchets scored six more runs in the fifth to bust the game wide open in their favor and make it an 8-3 game.
"Did we have a better approach, or did that girl miss her spots? That's the crazy thing about hitting," WSS head coach Craig Moffett said. "We hit the ball well; we executed some bunts. There were two squeeze plays that we didn't execute that could have been two runs and could have been the difference in the game."
All of a sudden, the roles reversed, and the Lady Shoes were now the ones trying to claw back into the game, which they wound up achieving.
Teutopolis scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to retake the lead before Gibson closed the game in the bottom of the seventh.
"I told them to turn the page," said Lady Shoes' head coach Crystal Tipton after her team's fifth inning. "We had a bad inning, and it's no secret to anybody that watched this game. It was a bad inning. We weren't making the routine plays that we needed to make behind our pitcher, so I told them they had to figure out what to do; find a way to get on. We were trying to watch a few more pitches because it was a tight zone, so I told them to wait for their pitch and not just swing at that first one."
IN THE CIRCLE
Gibson pitched seven innings, allowing 12 hits, nine runs — five earned — and two walks. She struck out six batters, but what was more impressive to her head coach was how composed she was after one bad frame.
"Courtney stayed mentally tough," Tipton said. "An inning like that can bring a pitcher down, and she didn't let that bother her. I'm not a screamer or a yeller, so when they make an error or something, we'll talk about it; we'll learn from it, and we move on from it, and that's what she did."
Meanwhile, for WSS, Bean threw five innings and allowed 10 hits, seven earned runs, and two walks. She struck out eight batters.
So far this season, Bean has thrown 44 1/3 innings for the Hatchets in nine games.
When asked if he was worried about the amount of wear and tear to his star ace hurler, Moffett said that he was, which is why he has given Sam Hayes some work in the circle.
"I do, and that's why we try to split the games. Sam, as a freshman, she's doing the best she can, but if one of those two doesn't pitch, we don't have any other option," Moffett said. "She's pitched a ton of innings in her high school career and playing traveling ball as well, but, to me, physically, she's doing well right now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.