All the stars aligned in Effingham's direction against St. Anthony in the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament Friday night.
Crosstown rivals. Packed gym. Raucous crowd.
Everything came together and the Hearts made sure not to let their fans leave the Enlow Center without a smile on their faces, defeating the Bulldogs 48-30.
"It's always a big game," Effingham head coach Obie Farmer said. "It's a bigger game for St. Anthony than it is for us because we play a lot bigger teams, and we have to be one of the biggest teams they play. It's always good for our kids because they all hang out together; it gives them a little bragging rights. They can pound their chest for another year."
From start to finish, Effingham (2-1) proved to be the hungrier team. A statement that St. Anthony (0-3) head coach Cody Rincker couldn't help but agree with following the loss.
"I think that's a fair statement to say that they were the hungrier team, the team that desired it more, and the team that was a little more ready to play," Rincker said. "I think we struggled with confidence all night. Whether handling the ball, shooting the ball, playing defense, we got to find a way to get some confidence. I know experience is a part of that, but we got to find a way to keep playing through mistakes and keep playing hard, doing the little things it takes to succeed. We did a good job of it on Wednesday, but we didn't do a good job of it tonight.
"So, we have to keep working at that and keep plugging away, but we can't get discouraged."
The Hearts won every quarter, as the same problems that hurt the Bulldogs in their loss to Robinson Monday reared its ugly head.
Effingham's aggressive defense held St. Anthony to 21 points at halftime and they followed that up by only allowing nine points in the second half altogether.
Bulldogs senior Craig Croy finished with nine points, the first time he has had a single-digit scoring game through the first three games.
"We knew Craig Croy was their go-to guy and he took the majority of their shots," Farmer said. "We knew he was a solid player and he could be the one to beat us, so our focus was trying to take away one weapon from the opposing team. When we do that, it gives us a better chance to win."
Senior Dalton Fox had the assignment of guarding Croy and made it difficult for him the entire night. He only attempted nine shots, making four of them.
But Fox didn't just leave his mark on defense, though. He also provided on offense, finishing with 11 points.
Fox's 11-point effort was good for second-most in the game, trailing senior Garrett Wolfe, who had 16 points.
Senior Jett Volpi added eight points, including a four-point play toward the end of the first half that pushed the Hearts' lead to eight, 21-13.
However, Farmer knows that Volpi's role on the team goes far beyond what the boxscore says.
"He's played like that the last three games. He played a little bit more under-control tonight, but his defensive effort is second to none," Farmer said. "He sprints all over the floor. He can tell where the ball is going to be swung to and he goes to that spot. He gets steals, he slides his feet and contains the ballhandler."
Teutopolis 43, Mattoon 34
It may have ended up being a nine-point win, but Teutopolis found itself in a much closer contest against Mattoon Friday.
The Wooden Shoes led by three following the first -- after senior Mitch Althoff came up with a steal and converted his layup -- and by three at halftime.
Overall, it wasn't an ideal half of basketball for Teutopolis (3-0), but it proved to help the Shoes in the end.
In the second half, Teutopolis cleaned up its turnover woes -- they had 10 in the first and six in the second -- while also making more shots. The Shoes converted 10 attempts to the seven they converted in first. Junior Caleb Siemer had five of those 17 makes and finished with 12 points, while junior Brendan Niebrugge added 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.