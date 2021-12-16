The third quarter was the difference in Tuesday night’s county matchup between Teutopolis and Effingham at Effingham High School.
Things seemed to be trending up for the Hearts after they played a first half that saw them only trail by four points.
Once the third quarter started, though, all those positive vibes quickly disappeared, as Teutopolis (7-1) outscored Effingham (2-6) 15-4 in the period en route to a 46-37 victory, with the Shoes’ stingy defense providing the spark.
“We imposed our will defensively,” Wooden Shoes’ head coach Chet Reeder said. “We contested everything. Entries were hard for them. We rebounded very well in the third quarter, not so much in the fourth, but the third quarter separated us. We had some really good looks late in the third quarter that could have extended it even more, but I’m over-the-top proud of these guys. People go down, but we’re always ready. It’s a testament to how they practice and how they’re ready to play at all times.”
Tuesday night marked the third time that Teutopolis held a team below 40 points this season, yet, even though defense ignited the surge, the Shoes also managed to get one of their better scorers going, too.
Junior Caleb Siemer scored seven of his team-best 14 points in the third, a sight Reeder loved to see after his big man struggled at the beginning of the contest.
“He didn’t start the game very well,” Reeder said. “We needed him to attack the crease of the glass more and make [Brayden] Pals put him in a little bit more adversity. Put his body on Pals more, and he started doing that more on the offensive end.”
Entering the game shorthanded made that performance much more important, too.
Before the game, Teutopolis junior James Niebrugge — who was initially in the starting lineup — learned that he wouldn’t be in the lineup due to an illness. He joined fellow junior Brendan Niebrugge, who was out with an ankle injury, and, unfortunately, that injury report only grew when the night was over.
In the second half, senior Kayden Althoff suffered a non-contact injury that Reeder fears could be worse than expected.
“I love these kids, and when they hurt, I hurt,” said Reeder emotionally after the game.
Despite losing another key cog in the wheel, though, Reeder’s gritty bunch still pulled out its fourth-consecutive win.
As for Effingham, the struggles continue.
The Hearts have now lost their last five games, struggling to score in each of them. They have only scored over 40 points in one game during this recent stretch.
However, even without many bright spots to come from Tuesday’s game, one performance that head coach Obie Farmer was pleased with was the play from senior Jett Volpi.
Volpi had a game-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
“We’ve talked in the last few days, not just Jett and I, but as a team about kids being more basketball players and not just being robots,” Effingham head coach Obie Farmer said. “We have a system, and our kids run that system well, but at some point, they need to take advantage of the situations and find ways to score on their own within that system. Not just from the back cuts and the flares for shots. They’ll have to be able to bend their offense a little bit, and Jett plays into that well because he’s so athletic, and he’s quick, and he can get to the basket.
“In the same aspect, he can shoot well, too.”
UP NEXT
Effingham returns to the court on Tuesday night when it hosts Taylorville, while Teutopolis travels to Fairfield on Friday night. Both games have junior varsity contests that start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
