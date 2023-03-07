CARBONDALE, Ill. — One side of the Banterra Center was filled with shock and awe.
The other was filled with tears of joy and happiness.
After 16 long years, the Teutopolis boys basketball team was finally the latter.
The Wooden Shoes (30-7) defeated Pinckneyville, 42-40, in overtime on Monday night in a Class 2A super-sectional to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
“I’m just so blessed to get to do what I love. I’m so blessed to have people in my corner that allow me to do what I love and I’m so happy for this community and these kids,” Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. “They deserve it. It’s been a lot of bad times on this floor and they deserve something special.”
What they deserved, they ultimately attained.
As the clock struck four zeros, the outline of the backboard tuned bright red and the buzzer sounded, what was a dream became a realization.
The celebration was on.
Senior James Niebrugge rushed toward his bench, screaming at the top of his lungs. Junior Joey Niebrugge jumped in the air and fellow senior Caleb Siemer had one finger pointed toward the sky before celebrating with his teammates and then the student section that rushed the floor shortly after.
Meanwhile, Reeder was just as emotional as he jumped in the air, hugging assistant coach Craig Toler, before dropping to his hands and knees.
He had finally done it. He had finally helped the program get over the hump.
However, Reeder quickly turned the attention from himself.
“You can take me out of the equation. I’m so happy for these kids,” Reeder said. “All the credit goes to them. They have prepared themselves on their own for this moment. I told them before the starting lineups, ‘Look around. You’ve been ready for this moment your whole life. Go shine tonight’ and they did.”
After what happened in the same game one year ago, nothing was going to stop that shine, either.
Teutopolis played Nashville in the Class 2A super-sectionals, at the same venue, falling 44-18.
From that moment forward, the returning players that were on that court watching their opponents celebrate had this game in the back of their minds.
They didn’t forget that moment.
“When they walked off this floor last year, they had this marked. They wanted to get back here and flip the script,” Reeder said. “They work so hard in the offseason, the summer and the preseason. They deserve every second of this.”
“We’ve had a chip on our shoulder ever since last year,” Siemer continued. “Ever since June 6, we’ve been preparing for this moment and getting better every day.”
“Last year, when we lost here, everybody was like, ‘Carbondale is a curse,’” senior Logan Roepke added. “We wanted to prove them wrong. It feels good to finally break through that wall.”
Teutopolis opened the game leading 9-7 after the first quarter.
Panthers’ junior Karsen Konkel, though, started the contest with a layup before senior Reid Harris hit a three-pointer to make it 5-0.
James Niebrugge then answered by making one of his two free throws for the Shoes before coming up with a steal and converting a layup to make it 5-3.
Senior Brendan Niebrugge then connected from deep to give Teutopolis a 6-5 advantage before getting his floater to go to make it 8-7 after Pinckeynville senior Pearson Lanius made a pair of free throws.
Brendan Niebrugge then converted one of his two foul shots to equal the score after the first.
Panthers senior Kellen Scott then opened the second quarter with a three-pointer that made it 10-9.
A pair of free throws from Joey Niebrugge then pushed the Shoes back in front, 11-10, before back-to-back layups from Joey made it a three-point game.
Brendan Niebrugge then hit a three-pointer to stretch the lead to eight points, but a pair of free throws from sophomore A.J. Kieth cut the deficit to six, 18-12.
Both teams then traded baskets after that before junior Hunter Smith hit a three-pointer that made the 20-17 halftime score.
Teutopolis would then pick up where it left off in the third by outscoring the Panthers 12-6 in the frame.
Pinckneyville, though, responded with an 11-2 fourth quarter that saw them tie the game at 34.
Despite not finding a way to close the game out in regulation, though, Siemer, Brendan and James Niebrugge — the three captains on the team — never strayed away from the plan.
“All the captains all kept our composure. We were telling them that we still had time and the buzzer hadn’t gone off,” Siemer said.
That mindset worked in overtime, too.
Even when Teutopolis was down early in the period, they stayed together.
The Panthers opened the extra frame with a free throw to retake the lead, 35-34, with 3:17 left.
Both teams didn’t score again, though, until there was under two minutes left when James Niebrugge forced a turnover and then converted a layup while drawing a foul that sent him to the charity stripe for a chance at a three-point play, which he converted.
Brendan Niebrugge then responded with a pair of free throws shortly after that to increase the lead to four points before Konkel hit a pair at the line to cut the lead back to two, 39-37.
Junior Mitch Koester then drew a foul but missed a pair at the line.
Koester then got another chance the next possession down the floor but missed the front end of a double-bonus.
Koester then regrouped before his second try, took a deep breath, and sunk the second one to make it a three-point game, 40-37, with 40 seconds left.
Siemer then made one of his two on the next trip down the floor before Keith made a tough, contested three-pointer with 16 seconds left that made it 41-40, forcing a Teutopolis timeout.
Junior Garrett Gaddis then made the first of his two free throws out of the break before Pinckneyville rebounded the second miss, leading to the Panthers advancing the ball past halfcourt and calling a timeout to set up a last-second play with three seconds left.
Teutopolis’ defense — as stout as it had been all year — wouldn’t allow anything to happen, though, forcing a turnover to end the game.
“That fourth quarter and that overtime, that was all grit and toughness,” Reeder said. “It wasn’t pretty basketball. I thought we got good looks, they just didn’t go in. Then, we couldn’t get a rebound there at times and that’s all it was.”
Brendan Niebrugge led the Shoes with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting (4-4 from three), five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Brendan, though, credits his night to Siemer.
“I would say it started with Caleb Siemer,” Brendan said. “Our main focus was to get the ball into the post. He didn’t make his first few shots, but we were all right with that. He turned around and set big screens and that’s the reason why I got open.”
Siemer finished with three points on 1-of-5 shooting in 36 minutes.
Like Brendan eluded to, though, he did so much more.
Reeder agreed.
“Caleb didn’t have the night on the points, but he was great on Konkel,” Reeder said. “He defended them really well and he didn’t force anything. He didn’t get out of his own game; he trusted his teammates to get the job done and pick up his scoring.”
Siemer finished with 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal.
He also had two blocked shots, the biggest one coming at the end of regulation when he denied the Panthers a shot at winning the game.
“Huge block by Caleb there at the end of regulation and then ‘Jimmer’ comes up with a big tip that doesn’t allow them to even get a shot up. It was great,” Reeder said.
What was also just as great was the play from the aforementioned James ‘Jimmer’ Niebrugge.
James finished with 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and three steals.
“He was huge,” Reeder said. “Brendan made some big shots to really loosen their defense and that opened up lanes for ‘Jimmer.’”
Joey Niebrugge added six points, three boards, two blocks and one steal.
Gaddis had one point, one rebound, three assists and one steal.
“My shot wasn’t falling, but I knew we still had to be aggressive and stick to our strengths and be aggressive with the ball because we knew if we weren’t, they’d turn that into transition points and we can’t let that happen,” he said.
Koester finished with one point in five minutes of action with one rebound.
“Mitch was in a tough spot, but credit to him; they fouled him again and he got up there and knocked one down,” Reeder said.
Roepke also added one point in nine minutes with one rebound.
To Roepke, though, it’s more about team success than anything.
“It feels so good,” he said. “Since I was young, it was, ‘We need to go to state. We need to break it through Carbondale,’ so it’s a really good feeling.”
Teutopolis will now play in the state semifinals, against Chicago (DePaul College Prep), on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The state appearance for the Shoes will be the seventh time in program history that they have vied for a chance to win a state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.