TEUTOPOLIS — Chet Reeder and Ken Crawford have more in common than you may think.
Both pride themselves on coaching defense-first basketball and are also the two lone men to help guide the Teutopolis boys basketball team to the state tournament.
“My first thought is that I don’t belong in that company,” Reeder said. “He was a tremendous coach, a tremendous piece to this program and has been supportive and great to me from the day I got this job. For us to be mentioned in that same category is an honor.”
Crawford coached the Wooden Shoes for 26 years, winning over 80 percent of his games.
He said that he was happy for Reeder and his staff when they finally broke that streak of super-sectional appearances without coming away victorious.
“I’m really happy. He and his staff and these players have worked hard to succeed,” Crawford said. “It means a lot to the entire community; seeing what they have accomplished means a great deal to me. I’ve watched this team the entire year and how far they’ve come along is extraordinary.”
Reeder just finished up his fifth year at the helm at Teutopolis.
The Wooden Shoes finished third overall at the Class 2A State Final Tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign after falling to Chicago (DePaul College Prep) in a semifinal and then defeating Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) in the third place contest.
Just over one week removed from that, though, and Reeder still views this team’s run as a “surreal” moment.
“It’s still surreal. It’s been hard at times not to get caught up in all the busy work, but with the help of my wife, (she) reminded me to enjoy every step of it,” Reeder said. “Coach (Laurie) Thompson has been tremendous in helping me organize things; she’s lent a helping hand a lot and so has Coach (Justin) Fleener. They’ve both given me a lot of advice as far as just enjoying it. It’s easy to get caught up in all of it, in all of the chaos.
“(But) we got to deal with all this chaos. It means that you’ve done something special. This is the 99th year of Teutopolis boys basketball and we are the fourth team ever to make it to the final four.”
Crawford was at Teutopolis’ super-sectional game against Pinckneyville over one week ago and noted that he enjoyed watching the defensive slugfest that it turned out to be.
To him, that is more pleasing than any high-scoring contest can bring to the table.
What is also more pleasing, though, is watching how a game unfolds from afar.
“I’ve been out of it for quite some time; I’m just a fan,” Crawford said. “Coach Reeder knows what he’s doing; he was an experienced coach coming in and he sure doesn’t need advice from me to know what to do. I think the world of him.
“I enjoy going to the games, watching the game, watching the kids play the game and watching the coaches coach.”
Although Crawford believes that Reeder doesn’t need to hear much from him, both still have had conversations.
“We’ve sat down a couple of times and talked about things he did in his mind that helped him succeed. So, yes, I have taken advantage of picking his brain on many occasions,” Reeder said. “We talked a lot about the defensive end. Coach Crawford used to run and jump all the time and I learned a lot about how to do that and set that up because that was a staple with his teams.
“We adopted a lot of his philosophies and drills in that aspect.”
This is the first of a two-part feature series dedicated to the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes state appearance. You can read the second feature at effinghamdailynews.com and in Friday's edition of the Effingham Daily News.
