EFFINGHAM — Tarah Haskenherm and the St. Anthony Bellettes knew they were on the brink of having a great season.
St. Anthony's competitive dance team, the Bellettes returned every member of the team last year and, to top that off, gained five that put them over the top.
"Last year, we were constantly talking about how good we were going to be this year because all five freshmen were fabulous dancers. We doubled the size of the team and the talent of the team rose tremendously by adding those five freshmen," Haskenherm, the fifth-year head coach of the Bellettes, said. "We knew we would have a great squad this year."
The Bellettes recently won the jazz portion of the A Divison at the Illinois Drill Team Association (IDTA) State Finals, beating out Alton (Marquette), Eureka, Warrensburg-Latham, Moroa-Forsyth and Chicago (Hansberry College Prep).
To qualify for IDTA, Haskenherm said that the team competed at regional events where they had to receive a score of 80-or-above.
The Bellettes went to a pair of regionals — one in Charleston and the other in Marion — and received qualifying scores at each one.
Haskenherm said the IDTA and Illinois High School Association (IHSA) competitions are different, as well.
"What's different about IDTA is that we are separated into categories based on our competition routine," Haskenherm said. "We perform twice, are judged by different judges and placed in different categories."
Those performances are also brief, leaving the Bellettes with little room for error.
"Our routine has to be under three minutes," Haskenherm said. "Our routine this year was about 2:40. We have certain times that we have to be in warmup, certain times that we're allowed to stretch and then we have a certain amount of time on the floor."
That and that alone makes Haskenherm nervous whenever her team gets ready to take the floor.
"I think I'm more nervous than them most of the time," she said. "I tell them to give me all their nerves before they dance every time."
Much like her team, though, Haskenherm manages to pull through and, in this case, end the season as a champion.
What will her team be like next season, though?
Haskenherm thinks they will still be good, despite losing three key cogs to the wheel.
"We are losing three great seniors this year. I'm going to miss them," she said. "They're the first group of girls I coached all four years. I will miss them. All three are super talented; two competed at IDTA state with their solos this year. They are great leaders and we are definitely going to miss them, but looking ahead to next year, I'm not sure how many freshmen we're going to get in next year for the squad, but I know the eight that we're keeping; we'll be good again next year."
The three seniors that Haskenherm eluded to are: Madelyn Brown, Annie Strullmyer — who placed 11th in her solo dance routine at the state finals — and Emma Tingley.
All three, plus the other eight dancers, were asked a pair of questions. Below are their answers.
MAGGIE MOELLER
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
MM: "Dance is a subjunctive sport, meaning no two judges will ever agree on one score for our routine. There are so many categories we have to cover, which include: technique, difficulty, showmanship, musicality, choreography, etc. Each week, we took critiques seriously and, by IDTA state, the routine was completely different. For the first time in 10 years, the Bellettes attended IDTA State and then won. Being a state champion dancer proves the 10-15 hours a week of hard work we put into ourselves paid off and we could show a whole new panel of judges that we could check off all their boxes."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
MM: "I started dancing around the age of five. Over the past 12 years, I have danced with the same group of girls. All of us grew up together in the same studios and teams. Dance, to me, is more than just a school sport. Before the Bellettes, I'd competed in studio competitions, winning awards and scholarships. I love creating choreography, teaching my students at LARA of Dance and especially putting on that royal blue Bellette uniform. I can be creative, expressive, strong and also put leadership roles into play. Even though dance is the most subjective sport, it has been the most permanent in my life; it has given me so many opportunities, lessons and most importantly, my best friends."
ADDISON BUNTON
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
AB: "Being a state champion to me means all our blood, sweat and tears were worth it because now we get to be known as state champions forever."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
AB: "I have been dancing since I was three and have enjoyed every minute. I enjoy dance because when I dance, everything disappears; it is just me and the music — nothing else matters."
ANNIE STRULLMYER
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
AS: "Being a state champion dancer means that all our hard work this season has finally paid off. There is no better feeling than knowing that I get to end my career as a Bellette with a smile and a state championship title."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
AS: "I started dancing when I was four years old. I love to dance because it is not just a sport; dancing is an art form and a way to express myself without using words. It makes me feel alive and I love getting lost in the music and letting passion take over. Another reason I love to dance is the genuine relationships dancing has brought me. All my teammates I have had through the years are like family."
RYLAN BOGGS
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
RB: "Being a state champion means so much to me. We have worked so hard for this and I am so glad it has all paid off. This dance season had many ups and downs, but thankfully we are ending it as state champions."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
RB: "I have been dancing since I was very little; I have met so many amazing friends and coaches throughout the years and they all make dance even more enjoyable. I am so thankful to be a part of such an amazing team that I love."
EMMA TINGLEY
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
ET: "Being a state champion means all the hard work has paid off. All of those four-hour-long practices were so worth it now. My teammates and I bring out the best in each other and being champions means we will forever have this indescribable friendship."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
ET: "I started dancing at the age of three. Dancing has always brought me so much joy and comfort; it has been an escape from all the crazy things in life. I did dance this long because it has helped me reveal my true personality and has helped me form forever-long friendships."
ELLIE LINK
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
EL: "Being a state champion is something that I never imagined would happen. Our team has worked so hard this season, and it paid off."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
EL: "I started dancing when I was three and have been ever since. I love to dance because you can express yourself and show your emotions and I especially love dancing with my team because they are all my best friends."
LIV HOENE
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
LH: "Being a state champion means a lot to me. We have worked so hard for this and I'm so proud of all of us. (Winning state) was our team goal and achieving it is the best feeling."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
LH: "I started dancing when I was three. I love dancing with my best friends; they make me enjoy dance even more. The best feeling is nailing the dance and walking off knowing you did it the best you could."
KATHERINE BIERMAN
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
KB: "Being a state champion dancer means a lot to me. We worked so hard all year for it and all our hard work, long practices and dedication paid off."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
KB: "I started dancing when I was three. I enjoy dancing because it makes me happy and I love dancing with all my friends."
ANNA ZACCARI
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
AZ: "This is an incredibly special team; we're like a little family. Seeing all of the hard work and dedication everyone has put into this season means a lot when it all pays off in the end. On a side note, it's pretty cool to join my dad (St. Anthony boys golf coach Phil Zaccari) as a fellow state champion in the family."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
AZ: "I started dancing when I was three years old. I enjoy it because it lets me become one with the music around me. Also, it is a skill I need to have to pursue what I want to do with my life after high school."
MIA KINKELAAR
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
MK: "Being a state champion dancer means so much to me because I put a lot of time and effort into this season to reach our goal — state. It also means so much because our whole team worked so hard to get there every single day."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
MK: "I started dancing when I was three years old and have done it ever since. I enjoy dancing because I love it and it makes me very happy. I also enjoy putting smiles on other people's faces through dance."
MADELYN BROWN
AW: What does being a state champion dancer mean to you?
MB: "Being a state champion means my hard work and my team's hard work pays off and makes it all worth it."
AW: When did you start dancing and why do you enjoy it?
MB: "I started dancing when I was five. I enjoy dancing because I use it as a personal outlet and I get to dance with my best friends."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.