Shelbyville volleyball (10-7) is now 3 games over .500 with their latest win. They toppled Tuscola on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-19.
A solid performance by sophomore setter Chloe Watson kept the Rams balanced enough as Tuscola fell and couldn't get up. Watson dished out 20 of the 21 assists towards the Ram 23 kills, providing 87% of the assists towards kills. She handled the ball 52 times in the 2-set contest and had just two miscues (96%).
Kyleigh Marty led Shelby sat the net with 8 kills and a block for 9 attack points. Kynlee Summers had 6 attack points, with 5 kills and an ace. Freshman Mia Wade had 5 attack points with 4 kills and an ace.
Wade also had 5 digs with just one error and 6 serve receives with two errors. Lexi Rohdemann scooped a team-high 8 digs and 8 serve receives. Kya McConnell had 4 digs and 5 receives.
Four net defenders scored blocks, Watson, Madi Cisna, Marty, and Mallory Holland. Three servers scored aces, Watson, Wade, and Summers. Wade served 13 points, Summers 11 and Watson 10 giving her a double-double.
Shelby had 23 kills, 3 aces and 4 blocks for 30 attack points out of 50 (60%). Court defense was about 75%, getting down for 31 digs, but with 11 errors.
Shelbyville (10-7, 2-0 CIC), JV (5-2, 2-0 CIC), and fresh-soph (7-2, 2-0 CIC) are scheduled to play at Warrensburg on Thursday.
Tuesday
Varsity
Shelbyville def. Tuscola, 25-20, 25-19
Ram stats: Chloe Watson 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 20 assists, 4 digs; Kyleigh Marty 8 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 4 rec; Kynlee Summers 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 rec; Mia Wade 1 ace, 4 kills, 5 digs, 6 rec; Mallory Holland 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Madi Cisna 2 kills, 1 block; Kya McConnell 5 digs, 4 rec; Lexi Rohdemann 1 assist, 8 digs, 8 rec; Carsen Beyers 2 digs, 1 rec
The Rams JV was led by McKenna Durbin serving 19 points with 2 aces, a team-high 7 kills and 6 assists. She had 9 attack points and was part of 15 with her assists.
Stacia Fox rose for 5 blocks with 1 ace and 1 kill for 7 attack points. Jaylin McCabe had an ace, 4 kills and 3 blocks to score 8 attack points with 8 service points and 8 digs. Gracee Tucker led the court defense with 10 digs.
JV
Shelbyville def. Tuscola 23-25, 15-19, 15-10
Ram stats: McKenna Durbin 19 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs; Kya McConnell 10 points, 2 aces, 8 assists, 1 dig; Jaylin McCabe 8 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Mal Holland 10 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 3 digs; Andi Hall 4 points, 5 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs; Stacia Fox 7 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig, 5 blocks; Gracee Tucker 10 digs; Chloe Fredrick 1 assist.
Fresh-Soph
Shelbyville def. Tuscola, 25-21, 25-16
Ram stats: McKenna Durbin 9 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig; Alivia Young 2 points, 1 kill, 9 assists, 4 digs; Graycee Gottfriedt 9 points, 2 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs; Carli Canada 6 points, 6 kills, 3 digs; Erin Hall 8 points, 2 aces, 6 kills; Gracee Tucker 2 points, 14 digs; Emma Stauder 5 points, 1 kill; Macy Owens 6 points, 2 aces, 3 digs.
