The Danville Post 210 Speakers left Gruber Park on Friday trying to figure out what happened in the Fourth Division Tournament opener. Post 210 fell behind early, came back to take an 8-3 lead but then watched Shelby County rally for a 10-8 victory. “We didn’t come ready to play,” said Post 210 pitcher Isaiah Ruch, who only lasted three-plus innings for the Speakers. “We weren’t sharp. They did a good job of putting bat to ball and we didn’t respond.” The Speakers (26-7) overcame a 2-0 deficit with a four-run first inning as infielder Drew Pinkston had a two-run homer to left sandwiched in between RBI doubles from Ruch and Landen Haurez. Post 210 would add two more runs in the second and third inning as Pinkston had a two-run single in the third. But that was all the offense the Speakers could manage. Shelby County left-hander Tyler Wetherell came on in relief and held Post 210 scoreless over their final four at-bats. “We changed our approach,” Pinkston admitted. “We knew that we had been hitting their guy and we changed our approach, trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark. “We can’t do that. We have to stay through the ball and hit line drives and ground balls. We needed to see if they could make some plays.” That was definitely something that Post 210 didn’t do on Friday. The Speakers had 13 pop outs of fly ball outs in the contest, including nine in those final four innings. “As a team, we didn’t hit well,” Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd said. “It started last week in the TB24 Tournament and it carried over to here. At the end of the game, I didn’t say much to them. We are 33 games into the season, they have to figure it out.” Trying to hit home runs is definitely a change in baseball philosophy for Post 210. The Speakers, who have lost four of its last five games, are known for small ball. As a matter of fact, their only win over the past two weeks came in a 7-1 win over Harrisburg where Danville had four bunt singles. “We had a lot of guys playing selfish baseball. Everyone was trying to hit the ball out of ballpark,” said Shepherd, noting that his team hit a grand total of 19 home runs in 33 games this season. “Shelby County was giving us the entire right side of the field and not one of our kids hit the ball to the right side in this game. “That’s stuff that we work on regularly. As coaches, we can’t hit the ball for them. They have to do it on their own.” Pinkston echoed those sentiments as the Speakers must win four straight games on Saturday and Sunday to win its sixth straight Division title. “We have to find ourselves and play our brand of baseball like we have done for the first half of this year,” Pinkston said. Does he know how to get his teammates to do that? “If I knew the solution, I would tell them,” he said. Shelby County got plenty of offensive contributions in Friday’s victory. Infielder Sam Vonderheide had solo home runs in the second and fourth innings, while Wetherall helped his own cause with RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings. Defensively, the biggest play of the game for Shelby County came in the sixth when center fielder Ben Meinhart snared a deep fly ball off the bat of Danville’s Drew Wichtowski with runners on first and second to end the inning. The road to the Division championship for Post 210 will start today at 1:15 p.m. against Rantoul Post 287, while Shelby County will play Lincoln in the winner’s bracket semifinal at 11 a.m. “It’s not going to be easy, we can do it,” Ruch said. “We have what it takes to come back and win this division title.” Post 210 won four straight elimination games in 2019 on its way to the Fourth Division Title. That team eventually won both the Illinois State Tournament and Great Lakes Regional Tournament.
