Shelby County Senior Legion Stewardson ended the regular season going 3-1 in its last four games.
The team swept a doubleheader against Rebels Baseball 17u on Thursday and then split with Shelby County Senior Legion on Saturday.
Here is how each game unfolded:
GAME 2: Stewardson 6, Shelby County Senior Legion 1
Stewardson scored four runs in the bottom of the first in its 6-1 win over Shelby County Senior Legion in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Tyler Wetherell had three hits, Sam Vonderheide and Connor Manhart had two hits, and Jordan Wittenberg, Ben Bridges, and Nathaniel Gracey had one. One of Wetherell’s hits was a triple.
Austin Wittenberg started for Stewardson. He threw five innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs, and one walk, with eight strikeouts.
Carter Chaney then relieved Austin Wittenberg. He threw two innings and struck out four.
GAME 1: Shelby County 8, Stewardson 0
Stewardson fell to Shelby County, 8-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Austin Wittenberg had two hits, while Tyler Wetherell had one.
Jordan Wittenberg started for Stewardson. He threw four innings and allowed nine hits and three earned runs, with four strikeouts.
Wetherell and Colten Bridges then relieved Jordan Wittenberg after. Wetherell threw two innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and two walks, with three strikeouts; Bridges threw one inning and allowed one hit while striking out one.
GAME 2: Stewardson 12, Rebels Baseball 17u 2
Stewardson responded with three runs in the bottom of the first after Rebels Baseball 17u took the initial lead in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Jackson Gurgel started the frame with a single. Ben Meinhart then drew a walk, while Tyler Wetherell drew a walk himself to load the bases for Kendall Morris.
Morris then tied the game on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Austin Wittenberg then got hit by a pitch to re-load the bases for Carter Chaney. Chaney, though, would strike out for the second out of the inning before Connor Manhart delivered with a two-RBI single to give Stewardson a 3-1 lead.
Then, following a scoreless second frame, Stewardson’s bats heated up even more in the bottom of the third.
Stewardson scored seven runs in the frame to take a 10-1 lead.
Austin Wittenberg started the inning with a single and later reached second on defensive indifference before Manhart came through with his third RBI of the game, this another single, to make it 4-1.
Ben Bridges followed that by drawing a walk before both he and Manhart each advanced one base after a passed ball.
Rowdy Durbin then drove in Manhart with a single to make it 5-1, while Ben Meinhart made it 7-1, two batters later, after a double.
Stewardson then plated three more runs after that to make it 10-1 before scoring two more in the fourth to make the 12-2 final.
Gurgel and Manhart each had three hits for Stewardson, while Meinhart, Wetherell, and Austin Wittenberg had two.
Chaney pitched 2 1/3 innings for Stewardson, allowing no hits and no earned runs with one strikeout and three walks.
Manhart then relieved Chaney and allowed one hit and no earned runs with one strikeout and one walk over 1 2/3 innings.
As for Rebels Baseball 17u, Kaden Young pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits, nine earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts.
Ty Bradley then relieved Young and allowed four hits, one earned run, and one walk with two strikeouts over 2/3 of an inning.
GAME 1: Stewardson 7, Rebels Baseball 17u 2
Stewardson opened the game with a three-spot in the first and never looked back in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Rebels Baseball 17u on Thursday.
Stewardson won the first game, 7-2.
Sam Vonderheide and Kendall Morris each had two hits, while Carter Chaney, Ben Meinhart, Austin Wittenberg, Connor Manhart, and Colten Bridges had one. Morris’ hits were a double and a home run, while one of Vonderheide’s knocks was a double. Meinhart’s lone hit was a triple.
Vonderheide pitched for Stewardson, allowing five hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts over two innings.
Wetherell then relieved Vondhereide, pitching three innings and allowing three hits, one earned run, one walk, and two strikeouts.
Morris then closed the game for Stewardson, pitching one inning and striking out two batters.
As for Rebels Baseball 17u, Gage Reynolds and Maddox McElravy each had two hits, while Sawyer Keyser and Kaden Young had one. One of McElravy’s hits was a double.
Connor Roepke started for Rebels Baseball 17u. He threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, five earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts.
Keyser then relieved Roepke and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout over 1 2/3 innings.
