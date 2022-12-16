The Sigel St. Michael’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball teams returned home Friday afternoon to a reception at the school.
The seventh-grade Sharpshooters finished second at the Class 7-1A State Tournament last week, while the eighth-grade Sharpshooters won the Class 8-1A Tournament Thursday night at Clinton Junior High School. Sigel defeated Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell, 30-22, to finish the season at 23-2.
On the eighth-grade roster are Nora Bueker, Molly Moran, Cara Hatton, Kaylie Jordan, Kendal Lindsay, Natalie Ballinger, Brooklyn Will, Kinley Titus, Allisyn Kollmann, Kailyn Gaddis, Sophia Cremens, Anna Holley, Tinley Niebrugge, Sadie Wiessing, and Kaelyn Ordner.
On the seventh-grade roster are Bueker, Moran, Molly McWhorter, Ballinger, Will, Titus, Holley, Niebrugge, Wiessing, Kaelyn Ordner, Riley Worman, and Bella Ordner.
