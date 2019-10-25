The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a record-tying six touchdown performance from senior Nathan Shackelford on the team’s senior night to top the Freeburg Midgets, 42-20.
However, it was Parker Wolfe who stole the show early, intercepting Freeburg on the team’s first play from scrimmage. That set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Shackelford to put the Hearts up 7-0 on the Hearts’ own first play from scrimmage.
“They force you into throwing the ball,” said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. “Fortunately, we’ve got some guys that can throw and catch the ball. I was very pleased with how we played in the first half. Very pleased.
“Nate threw the ball well tonight. He made good decisions and can do a lot with his legs. Hopefully we can keep him playing at a high level.
The Hearts forced a punt after Logan Brown was in pursuit of the Freeburg quarterback, only for him to throw the ball out of bounds and punt the ball back to the Hearts.
On the first play following the punt, Shackelford found Tristin Duncan for a 56-yard touchdown deep down field to go up 14-0. Just two and a half minutes later, Shackelford found Duncan for a 43-yard touchdown to go up 21-0 with 6:29 still remaining in the first.
After forcing yet another three-and-out, the Hearts got the ball after a Freeburg punt. A tripping penalty and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty were called on the Midgets, giving the Hearts the ball with short field position on the 21-yard line.
Shackelford then found Holden Lewis for a 10-yard gain before finding Cameron Kalber on a fade route from 10 yards out to go up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Wolfe picked off his second pass of the day, setting up the Hearts at the Freeburg 37-yard line.
The Hearts were able to cash in with a seven-yard touchdown to Jacob Briggerman to take a 35-0 lead with five to go in the second quarter.
With just over a minute left in the first half, Wolfe came up with his third interception of the night at the Hearts’ 35-yard line.
“[Wolfe] is our best cover guy,” Hefner said. “He had a chance last week to make plays. If you’re going to be a [defensive back], you better have a short-term memory. Fortunately for us, he’s got a lot of confidence and short term memory. He’s pretty good.”
Shackelford found Duncan on a 27-yard pass before finding Gillum for his second touchdown of the night and Shackelford’s sixth through the air, tying him for the single-game Hearts record. Duncan’s 53 catches on the season breaks the old mark of 51 set by Steve Klosterman.
Up 42-0 at halftime, that activated the running clock. Hefner elected to rest his starters for the remaining duration of the game.
But the Midgets continued to give effort, finding the end zone just before the end of the third to cut the deficit to 35.
The Midgets would score two more touchdowns, including one on the very last play, but the extra point was blocked, but still came up short in the unlikely comeback attempt.
The win ends the regular season at 8-1 for the Flaming Hearts as they await to find out who they will take on, and likely host as their first-round opponent on the football pairings show Saturday night at 8 p.m.
