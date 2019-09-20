The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a dominant first half to help crush the Bulldogs of Mahomet-Seymour Friday 49-7 in an Apollo Conference matchup led by a combined four touchdowns from dual-threat quarterback Nate Shackelford at military appreciation night.
“[Shackelford] is playing at a high level and is going to keep getting better,” Hefner said. “The fact that he can make plays with his feet is a bonus. That’s the balance you have with him. It helps to have his ability to keep plays alive and make plays.”
The Bulldogs won the toss and elected to receive the ball.
Running plays out of the spread option, the Hearts weren’t fooled by the trickery on the first possession, forcing a fourth-and-21 from the Bulldogs’ own 10-yard line.
The Bulldogs opted to go with a fake punt, with Braden Finch keeping it himself. He was able to pick up eight on the scramble, but was still way short of the mark, giving the Flaming Hearts possession on the 19-yard line.
“We got out of the gate quick,” said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. “We played well defensively and got some guys who can make some plays.”
The Flaming Hearts took advantage of the great field position, capping off the drive on a one-yard touchdown by Chase Woomer to take a 7-0 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing defensive drive, Jacob Logan picked off Finch and returned it to the Bulldogs 23-yard line. As they did on the previous drive, Woomer capped off the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to go up 14-0 with just under four minutes remaining in the first.
The Effingham special teams got a chance to flex its muscle by downing the Bulldogs kick returner on the nine-yard line. The Hearts forced a three-and-out with the help of a sack from Hayvin Prather on third down. This time the Bulldogs did in fact punt, but the low kick only traveled to the 36-yard line, giving the Hearts great field position for the third time on the night.
Once again, the Hearts took advantage, with Nate Shackelford finding Jacob Briggerman on a seven-yard touchdown to go up 21-0.
“We’re very fortunate our kids do a very good job of understanding what we’re doing scheme wise,” said Hefner.
With 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Hearts took possession on a recovered fumble from Parker Wolfe, which was eventually finished off by a five-yard touchdown pass to Jett Gillum to go up 28-0.
On the ensuing defensive drive, the Hearts defense gave up its biggest play of the evening when Finch found Noah Crowley for a 41-yard completion down to the three-yard line. The Hearts stood tall, forcing a fourth-and-goal from the one, which Finch took himself on a sneak to get the Bulldogs on the board at 28-7.
The Hearts managed to work the ball into the redzone once again, but this time came up empty, turning the ball over on downs.
After the Hearts defense forced a three-and-out, they got a bit of help on a pass interference call to put the ball on the 25-yard line. Two plays later, Shackelford took it himself for a 22-yard rushing touchdown to take a 35-7 lead.
The Bulldogs attempted to drive down for a quick score before the end of the half, but an interception from Jacob Stoneburner put those thoughts to bed for the Bulldogs, giving the Hearts a 35-7 halftime lead.
The Hearts received the kickoff to start the second half and made quick work of it, with Shackelford scoring his second touchdown on the ground, this one from 15 yards out to go up 42-7 with nine minutes to play in the third.
Similar to its first drive of the game, the Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-16 from their own 16-yard line. They opted to go for it and Mason Hasty made them pay, sacking the quarterback to give the Hearts possession just 10 yards away from the end zone.
Sophomore Keegan Baker took the handoff 10 yards for the score to go up 49-7 and implement the running clock after putting his team up over 40.
With the Bulldogs still attempting to get anything going through the air, Logan stepped in front of Finch’s pass for his second interception of the day. The defense wasn’t done however, as Trevon Benavides picked off a pass as well to help secure the win.
The Hearts improve to 4-0 and 2-0 in Apollo Conference action and will next hit the road to take on the Charleston Trojans.
