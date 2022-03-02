Several local girls' basketball players earned the top honor in the state of Illinois Wednesday, as the Associated Press announced its all-state teams for all four respective classes.
CLASS 1A
In Class 1A, Altamont's Grace Nelson earned All-State First-Team honors.
The sophomore point guard received 97 points.
She joins Brimfield's Ella Lune, Christopher's Amiah Hargrove, Serena's Katie Baker, and Okawville's Alayna Kraus.
As for the All-State Second-Team, Neoga's Sydney Richards, St. Anthony's Riley Guy, and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Gracie Heckert all earned a spot on the team.
They join Biggsville West Central's Shelby Bowman and Galena's Gracie Furlong.
There were also 20 honorable mentions, which included St. Anthony's Lucy Fearday.
Joining Fearday as an honorable mention were:
— Brooke Pieper (Abingdon-Avon)
— Bella Dudley (Shiloh Tri-County)
— Elynn Peterson (Brimfield)
— Carly Foster (Gallatin County)
— Shelby Veltrop (Morrison)
— Alexa Jamison (Salt Fork)
— Delaney Panozzo (Grant Park)
— Olivia Dinges (Amboy)
— Ashley Jones (Abingdon-Avon)
— Caitlyn Thole (Princeville)
— Brynn Haas (Stockton)
— Addie Hefel (Galena)
— Audrey Sabol (Nokomis)
— Klare Flynn (Mt. Sterling Brown County)
— Briley Rhodes (Okawville)
— Addison Fair (Gardner-South Wilmington)
— Olivia Meyers (Elmwood)
— Alexis Pohlman (Greenfield Northwestern)
— Alexis Wade (Mount Pulaski)
CLASS 2A
In Class 2A, a pair of Teutopolis players earned honorable mention honors.
Kaylee Niebrugge and Kaitlyn Schumacher were two of the 19 honorable mentions.
Joining Niebrugge and Schumacher as honorable mentions were:
— Ensley Tedeschi (Benton)
— Alyssa Cole (Nashville)
— Madyson Rigdon (Paris)
— Claire Wagner (Elmhurst IC Catholic)
— Amayah Doyle (Carterville)
— Taylor Nowaski (Stanford Olympia)
— Katie Draper (Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville)
— Katelyn Littleton (Paris)
— Maya Osborn (Marshall)
— Alyssa Seymour (Chester)
— Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago)
— Christin Brewer (Chicago Noble Butler)
— Mady Kibelkis (Peotone)
— Whitney Rumbold (Tremont)
— Layne Rupert (Hillsboro)
— Madi Schroeder (Peotone)
— Abby Shepard (Beecher)
