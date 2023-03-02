EFFINGHAM — Five area girls basketball players earned a spot on the Associated Press All-State teams when they were announced on Wednesday afternoon.
CLASS 1A
In Class 1A, Neoga senior Sydney Richards earned a spot on the first team after helping lead the Indians to a National Trail Conference Tournament, regional and sectional championship.
The 6-foot Richards joins Christopher junior Amiah Hargrove, Okawville junior Alayna Kraus, Galena sophomore Gracie Furlong and Biggsville (West Central) junior Shelby Bowman on the first team. Richards collected 68 votes; Hargrove collected 118 votes and was a unanimous selection.
As for the second team, St. Anthony senior Lucy Fearday joined Altamont junior Grace Nelson, Chicago (Morgan Park Academy) senior Sheridan Harris, Galena junior Addie Hefel and Junction (Gallatin County) senior Carly Foster. Fearday collected 39 votes, while Nelson had 35 votes.
Lastly, earning an honorable mention status from the area was Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City senior Gracie Heckert.
Joining Heckert were Mt. Sterling (Brown County) senior Katey Flynn, Albion (Edwards County) freshman Grace Bishop, Carlyle sophomore Sophia Hoffmann, Orangeville junior Whitney Sullivan, Grant Park senior Delaney Panozzo, Abingdon-Avon senior Brook Pieper, Morrison senior Shelby Veltrop, Goreville junior Abby Compton, Catlin (Salt Fork) sophomore Alexa Jamison, Tuscola senior Ella Boyer, Brimfield sophomore Ava Heinz, Havana senior Taryn Wickman, Gardner (South Wilmington) junior Addi Fair, Nokomis senior Audrey Sabol, Mt. Pulaski senior Alexis Wade, Hume (Shiloh) w/ Kansas and Oakland (Tri-County) junior Josie Armstrong, Mendon (Unity) senior Ashlynn Arnsman, Woodlawn junior Jase Burkett, Orangeville sophomore Laney Cahoon, Elmwood senior Olivia Meyers, Chicago (Hope Academy) senior Alondra Reyes, Okawville senior Briley Rhodes, Champaign (St. Thomas More) senior Maddy Swisher and Annawan sophomore Clara Bella VanOpdorp.
CLASS 2A
In Class 2A, Teutopolis senior Kaylee Niebrugge earned a spot on the second team after helping lead the Lady Shoes to a regional championship.
The 5-foot-9 Niebrugge joins Minonk (Fieldcrest) senior Ashlyn May, Chicago (Latin) senior Megan Sanaj, Pana senior Anna Beyers and Chicago (Noble/Butler) freshman Xyanna Walton on the second team. Niebrugge collected 43 votes.
As for the first team, Quincy (Notre Dame) senior Abbey Schreacke joined Chicago (Noble/Butler) junior Xamiya Walton, Eureka senior Ellie Cahill, Carterville junior Amayah Doyle and Byron senior Ava Kultgen.
Lastly, earning a spot as an honorable mention were Benton senior Ensley Tedeschi, Freeburg senior Natalie Peterson, Paris senior Kaitlyn Coombes, Deer Creek-Mackinaw senior Addison Swadinsky, Camp Point (Central)-Augusta (Southeastern) sophomore Lauren Miller, Winnebago senior Campbell Schrank, Metropolis (Massac County) senior Sophie Bormann, Rock Island (Alleman) junior Clair Hulke, Peotone senior Mady Kibelkis and Jenna Hunter and junior Madi Schroeder, Quincy (Notre Dame) senior Blair Eftink, Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) senior Grace Roland, Sherrard senior Kyla Elsbury, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) sophomore London Walker, Stillman Valley junior Mya Hanssen, Tremont senior Whitney Rumbold and Hillsboro senior Layne Rupert.
As for Class 3A and 4A, those teams were as followed:
