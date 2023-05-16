NEWTON — Seventeen area athletes qualified for the Class 1A and 2A State Track Meet at two different sectionals on Thursday.
In Newton, Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling qualified in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events. Vahling won the 100 in 12.44 seconds, the 200 in 26.31 seconds and the 400 in 59.81 seconds.
St. Anthony's Liv Hoene set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.17 seconds and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.17 seconds. Brownstown/St. Elmo's Katie Berner also qualified in the 300-meter hurdles after a personal best time of 48.70 seconds.
Newton's Brooke Schafer won the shot put after a throw of 10.70 meters.
Patoka w/ South Central, Odin and Sandoval's Brooke Cowger qualified in the discus after a throw of 31.41 meters. She finished second in the event.
St. Anthony's Mary Scheidemantel won the high jump at 1.57 meters. Newton's Gracie Smithenry and Teutopolis' Jada Buehnerkemper also qualified in the same event after leaps 1.52 meters.
St. Anthony's Allison Geen won the pole vault after a leap of 3.50 meters. Newton's Karasyn and Camryn Martin and St. Anthony's Anna Greene also qualified in the same event. Karasyn Martin set a personal record at 3.27 meters, Camryn Martin qualified at 3.12 meters and Greene qualified at 2.76 meters.
Teutopolis' Ella Neihls and Cumberland's Katelyn Shoemaker both qualified in the long jump. Neihls set a personal record at 4.98 meters and Shoemaker finished second at 4.89 meters.
Finally, in the triple jump, Teutopolis' Kaela Neihls finished second after a jump of 10.22 meters. She and Robinson's Mary Elliott were the only two jumpers to qualify.
Aside from the individual qualifiers, several relay teams qualified, too.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Teutopolis' Adi Davidson, Halle Bushue, Ella Neihls and Vahling won with a time of 50.42 seconds. Newton's Makayla McVicar, Elley Bennett, Laney Hemrich and Morgan Schafer were second at 51.87 seconds.
In the 4x200-meter relay, Newton's McVicar, Schafer, Bennett and Sydney Kinder finished second at 1:51.53. Robinson won at 1:51.05.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Newton's McVicar, Bennett, Kinder and Hemrich won at 4:12.04 and in the 4x800-meter relay, Newton's Karasyn Martin, Layna Marshall, Camryn Martin and Shay Bennett finished second at 10:38.06.
As for Effingham, the Flaming Hearts competed at the Class 2A Rantoul Sectional.
Jessica Larsen qualified in the 800-meter run after finishing in 2:22.83 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Morgan Springer, Baylee Summers, Haddie Hill and Larsen qualified in 10:02.87.
The State Final Meet begins on Thursday at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
