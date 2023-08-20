ALTAMONT — Peyton Osteen grew up idolizing players that wore an Altamont jersey.
Now, she is entering her final go-around wearing one.
“Growing up, I’d always come into the gym, watch the girls and want to be them. So, now that I’m here and playing in the Orange and Black and in our awesome gym, it fulfills the dreams of the little girl in me,” Osteen said.
A four-sport athlete, Osteen said each sport helps her in more ways than one.
“Whether it be strength, speed, or leadership, everything snowballs into the next thing,” she said. “That makes me a better athlete for all of my sports.”
Osteen is an infielder on the Lady Indians’ softball team, a guard on the basketball team and throws the shot put and discus for the track and field squad.
Where she excels at the most, though, is in volleyball.
“She’s just a natural leader on the court. She knows the game and that’s what makes it easy,” Altamont head coach Tessa Philpot said. “Sometimes, she can see things that I can’t see. For example, when we were playing in a tournament, we were stuck in serve-receive and she made a suggestion, ‘Why don’t we move our girls around this way and try this,’ and we got out of that situation.
“She’s the glue of our team.”
Serving as the team’s setter, Osteen finished last season with the sixth-most assists (408), the 22nd-most digs (257) and the 25th-most aces (35) in the area. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team and the Effingham Daily News All-Area Third Team.
Osteen said she enjoys setting mainly because of the control that comes with it.
“I like it because it gives me the ability to control the court, control if someone’s having an off day, maybe I notice that and notice this girl’s having a good day, so I’m going to give her more balls, but still trying to encourage her and say, ‘You’ll get it next time,’” she said. “But, it’s really about seeing the floor, what works and what doesn’t and being there for your team.”
Unlike others, Osteen had the luxury of learning from a great setter before her that did just that.
Former Lady Indians’ setter, Ellie McManaway, graduated in 2022 when Peyton was a sophomore.
McManaway was the 2022 EDN Volleyball Player of the Year and is currently in her second year playing at John A. Logan College.
To some extent, McManaway’s role changed from her junior to her senior year, as she notched career highs in digs and kills.
Philpot said that Osteen’s role — from a playing perspective — could also change heading into her senior year.
“I plan to have her hit because she can hit. We’ve been working on running a 6-2 because I want to use her as a hitter, but she’ll still be setting, too,” Philpot said.
But, while Osteen’s playing style may change, she believes her collective role on the team won’t.
“I’d say my role will be the same because I’ll still be the captain and stuff like that, but it will be amplified because now, I’m a senior and now I’m the one that everyone looks up to, so I’ll have to be on my ‘A’ game and be able to help them when they need it,” she said.
Overall, helping others and being a positive light are two things that make Osteen the player she is.
“I’m a positive person over everything else. I like to help people when they’re down and kind of take people, show them what to do, encourage them and help them get back to where I know they can be,” she said.
Although inexperienced, Osteen said this year’s team could learn from that type of character.
“The girls coming up have the want and the drive to do it and the returning players, they can lead by example and show them this is the expectation and where we want to be,” Osteen said.
Peyton isn’t the only Osteen who can serve as a leader, though.
Her sister, Kylie, provides the same characteristics.
“Whenever I miss a serve, or maybe my sets are not the greatest, she’s there to say, ‘You got it next time,’” Peyton said. “She knows what to say to get me back in my zone.”
After all, that’s not just what having a sister but a best friend is for.
