EFFINGHAM — Kolten Tabbert and Pearl Huber were the only local participants to take home first place in their respective divisions at the Level 6: Effingham Junior Open last weekend.
The tournament, which partnered with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), took place at Effingham High School last Saturday and Sunday.
Overall, 41 tennis players participated in the tournament: 15 were in the 18U Girls Division, nine were in the 14U and 18U Boys Division and eight were in the 14U Girls Division.
It was the first time Effingham had ever hosted a USTA-regulated event, as well.
"It's a great way for players to come from all over the area and work on getting USTA points toward getting a ranking," Effingham head girls tennis coach Kylie Moore said. "My main goal from this tournament is to build it up. I want people to show that interest in USTA."
Moore believes the competitive matches will bring more intrigue, too.
"I was impressed with whether it was the first or last round; we had kids fighting and battling. I saw so many new faces and kids I've been working with and I thought everyone put their best foot forward and took the bull by the horns."
Tabbert had one of those competitive matches, as he defeated St. Louis native Winston Gao in the championship match of the 18U Boys Division.
Tabbert won the first set, 6-4, lost the second, 7-5, and won the tiebreaker, 10-8.
"It means a lot to win a hometown tournament," Tabbert said. "I wanted to win it; in the tiebreak, I was up, and it slipped away and got pretty tight, but I pulled through in the end."
Tabbert commended his opponent afterward, as well.
"He was aggressive," he said. "He moved me around the court; I was disappointed because I wanted to do that to him, but it wasn't working, so I decided to play defense, and I'm pretty good at that."
Prior to defeating Gao in the championship, Tabbert defeated fellow Teutopolis native Noah Thompson in the semifinals in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) and Edwardsville native Schaefer Bates in the quarterfinals (6-3, 6-0). Tabbert earned the No. 1 seed in his bracket and did not have to compete in the first round.
As for Huber, she defeated Dieterich native Cecilia Donsbach in the championship match of the 14U Girls Division. Huber lost the first set, 0-6, won the second, 6-0, and won the tiebreaker, 10-4.
Huber defeated Flora native Kinley Souder (6-0, 6-0) in the semifinals and Effingham native Nora Niebrugge (6-1, 6-0) in the quarterfinals to reach the finals. Donsbach defeated Effingham natives Sophia Ivy (6-0, 6-0) in her semifinal contest and Reese Hoene (7-5, 6-4) in her quarterfinal matchup.
Olney native Carter Seaman won the 14U Boys Division and Oakwood native Maya Jenny won the 18U Girls Division.
Seaman defeated Effingham natives Payne Davidson (6-1, 6-3) in the finals and Kyler Blake (6-1, 6-1) in the semifinals and Teutopolis native Thomas Habing (6-1, 6-0) in the quarterfinals.
Jenny defeated Teutopolis' Samantha Habing (6-0, 6-2) in the first round, Olney's McKenna Snider (6-0, 6-4) in the quarterfinals and St. Anthony's Mia Kinkelaar (6-4, 6-4) in the semifinals.
She then defeated fellow Bulldog Liv Hoene (6-1, 6-4) in the championship match.
Hoene defeated Teutopolis' Adi Davidson (6-2, 6-0) in the semifinals and Effingham's Rylan Boggs (6-0, 6-0) in the quarterfinals to reach the championship match.
She talked about her strategy heading into her matchup against Jenny.
"She likes her forehand more than her backhand, so I just needed to hit it deep, keep the point going, and be as consistent as possible," she said.
