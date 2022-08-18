Volleyball season starts in three days.
Effingham, though, had their fans see a glimpse of what they'd be watching this season with "Meet the Hearts" on Thursday at Effingham High School.
Each player introduced themselves to the audience before playing an intra-squad, three-set scrimmage.
Effingham will officially open the season on the road at Newton Thursday night. That match starts with a junior varsity contest at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow.
The Flaming Hearts won't return home until Tuesday, Aug. 30, when they play cross-town rival St. Anthony in the annual "Pink Out" game.
To read more on the Effingham volleyball team, pick up the Effingham Daily News Fall Sports Section on Friday, Sept. 2.
