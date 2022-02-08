Teutopolis honored its seniors before the Lady Shoes' game against Neoga Monday.
Izzy Hardiek, Kaitlyn Schumacher, Grace Tegeler, and Zoe Cremens make up a class that head coach Laurie Thompson calls "very competitive" and "hard-nosed."
"I've got four very competitive, hard-nosed seniors; a lot of dedication to our program. I thought they played a nice game tonight," Thompson said. "I thought all four of them did their jobs. We had Izzy posting up and Grace running the shoe. Zoe's out there hitting 3s, and Kaitlyn's going to the basket and getting to the free-throw line. So, they all played their role tonight, which was nice."
All four showcased both traits against the Indians, as well.
Teutopolis won 58-29, outscoring Neoga 50-24 through the first three quarters.
The Lady Shoes led 19-9 after the first quarter and 36-17 at halftime, ending the first half by going on a 15-4 run that made the score.
"We pushed the ball a little bit, we got some rebounds, and we got into a little transition, which I thought, at times, is where we look really good," Thompson said.
That run then carried over into the third quarter, as well, with the Shoes' defense playing a major role in that. Teutopolis didn't allow a field goal until the 3:49-mark of the third before Neoga's Trista Moore hit a 3-pointer.
Overall, an area that Thompson said her team has "not been great" at during spurts this season was indeed great on this night.
The Shoes didn't allow over 10 points in any quarter against Neoga, holding the Indians to their second-lowest scoring total this season - they scored 26 points against Pana on Jan. 25.
CLICKING ON ALL CYLINDERS
The win marked the sixth in the last seven contests for Teutopolis, who are 18-7 on the season, ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale against Fairfield.
"We've been working on some things. We're slowly getting some of those things right. We want to be working on all eight cylinders. We've been working on defense a lot because our defense, at times, has not been great, and I thought tonight, we were doing some little things that we haven't done, and that's progressing in the right direction."
SCORING NOTES
Cremens paced Teutopolis with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting (3-of-6 from 3); Emily Konkel had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting; Kaylee Niebrugge had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting; Hardiek had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, and Schumacher had seven points on 1-of-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, for Neoga, Sydney Richards led the way with 10 points.
KEEPING THE STREAK ALIVE
Teutopolis has won 20-or-more games in 28 of the last 29 seasons - not counting the truncated 2021 season where they only played 20 games due to COVID-19 - and are two wins away from continuing that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.