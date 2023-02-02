Seedings are out for Class 1A-4A for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) postseason.
In the Class 1A St. Anthony Super-Sectional, Neoga earned the No. 1 seed in one sub-sectional, while St. Anthony is the No. 2 seed; Brownstown-St. Elmo is the No. 3 seed; Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City is the No. 4 seed; North Clay is the No. 5 seed; South Central is the No. 6 seed; Dieterich is the No. 7 seed; Cumberland is the No. 8 seed; Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg is the No. 9 seed; Altamont is the No. 10 seed; Casey-Westfield is the No. 11 seed; Ramsey is the No. 12 seed, and Martinsville is the No. 13 seed.
The winners of regionals at Neoga and North Clay will play the winners of regionals at Arcola and Caitlin (Salt Fork) at Casey-Westfield for the sectional. The winner of the sectional will then advance to the super-sectional to play the winner of the sectional held at Christopher.
As for the Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional, Teutopolis earned the No. 1 seed in one sub-sectional, while Robinson was the No. 2 seed; Vandalia was the No. 3 seed; Fairfield was the No. 4 seed; Mt. Carmel was the No. 5 seed; Newton was the No. 6 seed; Marshall was the No. 7 seed; Salem was the No. 8 seed; Flora was the No. 9 seed; Carmi (White County) was the No. 10 seed; Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville was the No. 11 seed, and Lawrenceville was the No. 12 seed.
The winners of regionals at Flora and Carmi (White County) will play the winners of regionals at Paris and Warrensburg-Latham at Pana for the sectional. The winner of the sectional will then advance to the super-sectional to play the winner of the sectional held at DuQuoin.
Lastly, in the Class 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional, Effingham earned the No. 2 seed in one sub-sectional, while Mt. Vernon was the No. 1 seed; Mattoon was the No. 3 seed; Marion was the No. 4 seed; Olney (Richland County) was the No. 5 seed; Herrin was the No. 6 seed; Carbondale was the No. 7 seed; Centralia was the No. 8 seed, and Charleston was the No. 9 seed.
The winners of regionals at Mattoon and Marion will play the winners of regionals at Highland and Mascoutah for the sectional. The winner of the sectional will then advance to the super-sectional to play the winner of the sectional held at Rochester.
The dates and times were not available at press time.
