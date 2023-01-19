Next week marks the 87th National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament, played at Altamont Community High School.
The NTC Tournament has been at Altamont every year since 1957, and I will have one of the best seats in the house for all six days.
When Altamont's Charlie Niehaus retired following the 2018-2019 season, I was asked to take over as the public address announcer for boys' and girls' basketball games at ACHS, which also meant that — in addition to Altamont's regular season home games — I would fill that role for the boys' NTC Tournament.
As a graduate of ACHS, I have long held a special affection for the NTC Boys Tournament.
While a student at Altamont, I never quite grasped the tournament's significance or the longevity of its current venue. However, what has always been evident is how the entire school — students, staff, and administration — worked together that week to produce what is arguably the National Trail Conference's premier event.
What I enjoy most about tournament week is the atmosphere, which is difficult for me to convey to someone who has yet to experience it.
In one way, it is like a family reunion, bringing an opportunity to visit with others you may not see very often.
In another way, it is similar to a business convention where each team is like a different department in the same company.
Attendees may be rivals at work but friends outside of work. And in this case, that "work" happens within the boundaries of the basketball court. An example that I often see during tournament week is rival coaches sitting at the same table in the hospitality room, telling stories and laughing. Then an hour later, those same coaches are doing all they can to win a game against the team of the guy that he was sharing a meal with an hour before.
I suspect that most of the general public does not fully understand what goes on "behind the scenes," not just in the days and weeks leading up to the tournament but especially during tournament week.
Dealing with ticket sales and passes, seating assignments, coordinating and overseeing the coaches/tournament staff hospitality room, handling media requirements, parking issues, security, and more, takes work, and there are dozens of people at Altamont High School responsible for the successful execution of the tournament and all its facets.
The role I play is relatively minor compared to what those people do leading up to and during the tournament.
While it is a role with increased visibility because I introduce players and coaches, make announcements regarding activities, and thank sponsors and security, the tournament could proceed if there were no announcers. For that, I appreciate the opportunity I have been given.
Because I represent the National Trail Conference as the public address announcer, my first two priorities are to be impartial and accurate.
During the tournament, I do not work for Altamont High School. So I mustn't convey anything through my voice during a game which implies I have a bias for one team or the other.
While played at Altamont, the tournament is technically a neutral site, so I, too, must remain neutral.
As far as accuracy, I get a copy of the tournament program as soon as they arrive days before the tournament. That is because I like to retype each team's roster and have it printed out on score sheets well in advance for my use during games. Doing this saves trying to get my hands on the team books to copy the rosters during the limited time before each game.
I also leave space on those pages for additional names, or changes, because I quickly learned that any roster in the public program is usually different from the one the coach writes in their scorebook. So, getting the program in advance helps streamline the process on game day.
I usually arrive 30-45 minutes before the tipoff of the first game, during which I speak with tournament officials about any special announcements that night, any activities between games or during halftimes, and who will be performing the national anthem.
Then, I go to the scorer's bench to arrange items and papers I will need throughout the evening.
In the minutes before each game, I will compare the roster I have from the program with what is in each team's scorebook. In these moments, if necessary, I also track down someone with each team if I have a question about how a particular player's name is pronounced. It is important to me to get every name correct, as the participants deserve that courtesy, and their families and friends do not need to be distracted by my mispronouncing their names.
Some of them may only get one opportunity to hear their name called during the tournament, so their memory of that moment should not be tainted by an announcer botching their name.
This is not to imply I have never made mistakes in that regard. No one is perfect. But I do my best to avoid errors through preparation, and I am never offended when someone corrects me on pronunciation because the ultimate goal is accuracy.
While the game is underway, just like the scorebook keeper who sits by me, I, too, keep track of who scores, player fouls, team fouls, and which team calls timeout, passing that information along to the spectators.
During pauses in gameplay, there are often numerous things outside the game to share with the crowd. One of those is thanking sponsors for their support, whether that is financially or materially, by providing goods or services during tournament week.
The tournament would not be what it is today without the generosity of businesses and individuals that furnish support.
That public recognition is a way to acknowledge their generosity.
Each evening as the clock counts down from the final moments before the national anthem until shortly after the final buzzer, something is always happening either on or off the court. I do my best to be aware of it all and inform the audience of everything necessary on time, clearly and concisely, without interrupting or distracting from the games themselves.
I also want to add to the audience's enjoyment of their experience and remove nothing from it. If I do my job well, when spectators leave at the end of the night, they will talk about the basketball games they just watched and not anything the public address announcer said.
