Lauren Schwing and Ellie Wegman each carded rounds in the 30s for St. Anthony at the Teutopolis Invitational Tuesday.
Schwing finished with a team-best score of 38, while Wegman shot a 39.
Overall, St. Anthony won the three-team tournament with a 167. Effingham finished second with a 210, and Teutopolis third with a 240.
“The team as a whole played pretty well for the second, third time out,” St. Anthony head coach Randy Blake said. “167 as a team score, that’s not a bad team score, but to get two players under 40 on any course on any day, that’s pretty good, but we’ve kind of grown to expect that out of them because they just keep doing it.”
Making up the two other scores for the Bulldogs were Addie Krouse and Nina Hakman. Krouse shot a 43, while Hakman fired a 48.
Scores that St. Anthony didn’t count were Maddy Brummer’s 47 and Allison Green’s 51.
As for the other two teams, Marah Kirk paced Effingham with a 48, while Anna Hirtzel, Ella Niebrugge, and Marissa Allie all carded rounds of 54.
Scores that the Flaming Hearts didn’t count were Emilie Vincent’s 60 and Elena Niebrugge’s 66.
“I thought they played OK, for the first time playing more than nine holes,” Effingham head coach Jerry Trigg said. “I think some of them got 16 holes in, maybe 15. It was a little bit different for them; they’re used to playing eight-or-nine holes. In practice, we’ve only played like five holes, so I thought they stayed focused pretty well.”
Rounding out the field was Teutopolis, led by Abigail Wortman’s 47. The Wooden Shoes’ other scores were Alaina Helmink (61), Molly Koester (63), and Josie Deters (67).
UP NEXT
Teutopolis hosts a boys’ and girls’ match against Hillsboro Thursday at Cardinal Golf Course, starting at 4 p.m., while Effingham and St. Anthony join Teutopolis at the Alton (Marquette) Girls Golf Blastoff Saturday. That tournament kicks off at 1 p.m.
