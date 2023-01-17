Players, past and present, gathered on Thursday night at Effingham High School to celebrate a historic accomplishment.
Effingham High School head girls basketball coach Jeff Schafer earned his 459th victory after the Flaming Hearts defeated Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland (Tri-County) during the Charleston Tournament in December. Administration, though, waited for the first home game since the tournament to honor Schafer’s achievement.
That turned out to be a wise decision, as numerous former players came to support the long-time head coach.
“It means a lot,” Schafer said. “Some of them drove an hour, an hour-and-a-half to get here. It doesn’t get any better than that. I’m just so thankful I had the opportunity to coach them. It’s been a pleasure. I told (the players) they had a lot of extra spirit for those kids that put those uniforms on before in the crowd that I’m sure gave them some extra energy because we were everywhere defensively in the second half.”
To go along with the special evening, Schafer’s Effingham team also defeated a one-loss Paris team that same night.
The Flaming Hearts improved to 14-6 on the season with the 46-39 win.
“We just fought,” Schafer said. “We had one of my past players pass away, and I’m sure LeAnn Schroeder knocked a couple of those balls off for us because they had a couple that just hung on the rim.”
Former Effingham player and now assistant coach Megan Adkins — formerly Megan McDonald — reflected on what Schafer means to her.
“Everything with basketball, he’s always been around,” Adkins said. “I was in junior high, and he was my coach. I watched my sister play; he was her coach, and then he was my coach. I grew to love the game of basketball because of everything he taught me. He explained everything and made it fun. There was so much joy in my life with basketball. I played for one year in college. But then I wanted to help give back as he did; I wanted to give back to the community.
“He’s been a huge role model for me.”
Schafer’s wife, Sheri, also commented on the night, noting that even though her husband isn’t around all the time during basketball season, he still makes the time to spend with his family.
“The qualities that make him a good coach are the same qualities that make him a good husband and father,” Sheri said. “He is present; he’s in the moment; he cares about his family, and he cares about us. He makes life fun just like he makes basketball fun.
“He makes me laugh pretty much every day.”
