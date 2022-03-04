The Apollo Conference announced its girls’ all-conference first- and second-teams Friday.
Effingham’s Meredith Schaefer earned a spot on the first team, while Sawyer Althoff was a second-team selection.
Joining Schaefer on the first team were Mattoon’s Mallory Ramage, Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe, Mahomet-Seymour’s Cayla Koerner, and Mt. Zion’s Denver Anderson.
Joining Althoff on the second team were Taylorville’s Addison Tarr, Mahomet-Seymour’s Ivie Juarez, and Mattoon’s Faith Niebrugge and Chloe Pruitt.
The final Apollo Conference standings were as followed:
• Mattoon (11-1 Apollo, 28-3 overall)
• Mahomet-Seymour (9-3 Apollo, 29-5 overall)
• Lincoln (8-4 Apollo, 24-9 overall)
• Effingham (6-6 Apollo, 21-11 overall)
• Taylorville (6-6 Apollo, 14-12 overall)
• Mt. Zion (2-10 Apollo, 10-22 overall)
• Charleston (0-12 Apollo, 1-23 overall)
