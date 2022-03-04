The Apollo Conference announced its girls’ all-conference first- and second-teams Friday.

Effingham’s Meredith Schaefer earned a spot on the first team, while Sawyer Althoff was a second-team selection.

Joining Schaefer on the first team were Mattoon’s Mallory Ramage, Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe, Mahomet-Seymour’s Cayla Koerner, and Mt. Zion’s Denver Anderson.

Joining Althoff on the second team were Taylorville’s Addison Tarr, Mahomet-Seymour’s Ivie Juarez, and Mattoon’s Faith Niebrugge and Chloe Pruitt.

The final Apollo Conference standings were as followed:

• Mattoon (11-1 Apollo, 28-3 overall)

• Mahomet-Seymour (9-3 Apollo, 29-5 overall)

• Lincoln (8-4 Apollo, 24-9 overall)

• Effingham (6-6 Apollo, 21-11 overall)

• Taylorville (6-6 Apollo, 14-12 overall)

• Mt. Zion (2-10 Apollo, 10-22 overall)

• Charleston (0-12 Apollo, 1-23 overall)

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 217-347-7151 ext. 124 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video