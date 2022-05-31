What the Cowden-Herrick Beecher City track and field team accomplished Saturday was something never seen in the history of the IHSA.
A team made up of two athletes - seniors Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas - helped lead the Bobcats to their first state championship in the school's history. CHBC shared first-place honors with Catlin Salt Fork, finishing the meet with 44 points.
The Bobcats, however, won the initial coin toss - which the IHSA goes to in case of a tie - to celebrate with the large bronze trophy with the words "State Champions Class 1A Boys Track and Field" on it.
Overall, no one on the CHBC side could believe what they witnessed.
Lucas said, "Making state and school history, we've never had a state championship in any gender, but I think it will set the tone for our younger generation and set a high standard."
Robertson added, "It's probably one of the best feelings. I don't think this has ever been done with only two kids, being able to win state as a team - you don't hear that every day."
One year ago, CHBC did something similar, coming home with a third-place trophy at the same meet.
The Bobcats, though, decided to do something different in 2022 - winning it.
For head coach Clint Lorton, he said that he couldn't quite develop any feelings at the moment.
"I can't describe it; it's unbelievable," Lorton said. "I knew that they were both exceptional athletes. They always have been, but to come here and pull it off with only two kids is something that I would never have dreamed of; hopefully, this will inspire them and draw a few more kids that have the potential to do great things but wouldn't have given it a try before.
"Now, they will, and the ones doing it; this will drive them to work that much harder."
Robertson competed in four events, winning one and placing second in the other three.
The Southern Illinois University-Carbondale pledge won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.36 seconds, setting a new personal record.
Robertson then finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 38.30 seconds. Auburn's Jackson Kern won the event in 38.14 seconds.
As for the other two events, Robertson came in second in the high jump, finishing with a leap of 2.05 meters, and second in the long jump, finishing with a leap of 6.82 meters. Springfield Lutheran's Mason Kooi won the high jump at 2.08 meters, and Palos Heights Chicago Christian's Luke Jelderks won the long jump at 6.89 meters.
"I was the favorite in most of my events, and the pressure was on. I felt it a little bit, and it may not have been the day I wanted, but we're champions at the end of the day," Robertson said. "Our team did it with only two of us."
Robertson totaled 34 points for his team.
Lucas totaled 10 points, winning the shot put after a throw of 18.25 meters.
The University of Iowa pledge also competed in the discus. However, he finished 11th after a throw of 45.02 meters.
Despite the unfortunate finish in the discus, Lucas said that bringing a state championship back to his school is "just beyond."
"Coming in and the underdog in the discus and the favorite in the shot put; we had a lot of work to do. But I came in, got it done in the shot put, and this feeling is surreal," Lucas said. "I knew we could do something great, but this is just beyond."
The team win for CHBC was the first win as a team all season.
Was the duo just saving the best for last?
You would think so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.