BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 67, OPH 38
South Central defeated OPH on Saturday afternoon at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana.
The Cougars won 67-38.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (4-3) with 20 points. Spencer Johannes had 14 points. Keenin Willshire had eight points. Rahkeim Anderson had seven points. Ethan Watwood had five points. Brandt Hiestand and Anthony Buonaura had four points. London Hails and Ethan Dunn had two points, and Ethann Hester had one point.
Centralia 42, Effingham 29
Effingham fell to Centralia on Saturday at the T. Todt Shootout at Nokomis.
The Hearts lost 42-29.
Ethan Ritz led Effingham (2-5) with eight points. Garrett Wolfe had seven points. Armando Estrada had six points. Jett Volpi had four points, and Andrew Splechter and Brayden Pals had two points.
Newton 51, Flora 46
Newton defeated Flora on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles won 51-46.
Mason Schafer led Newton (7-1, 2-0 Little Illini Conference) with 14 points. Evan Schafer had 12 points. Ben Meinhart had eight points. Weston Tharp had six points. Caden Nichols had five points. Parker Wolf had four points, and Marc Jansen had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-County 54, Altamont 42
Altamont fell to state-ranked Tri-County on Saturday at Lake Land College.
The Lady Indians fell to the Associated Press’ No. 2 team in Class 1A, 54-42.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (6-4) with 25 points. Libby Reardon added five points. Claire Boehm had four points. Sophia Pearcy and Skylie Klein had three points, and Peyton Osteen had two points.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Titans, Kenzie Hales led the team with 15 points. Kaylin Williams had 14 points. Bella Dudley had 11 points, and Caraline Smith and Josie Armstrong had seven points.
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Effingham 36
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour on Saturday afternoon.
The Hearts fell 58-36.
Meredith Schafer led Effingham (7-2, 1-2 Apollo Conference) with 11 points. Sawyer Althoff had eight points. Ella Niebrugge had seven points. Coralin Ohnesorge had six points, and Olivia Moser had four points.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, Cayla Koerner and Durbin Thomas led the team with 14 points. Ivie Juarez had 11 points. Nichole Taylor had eight points. Abby Bunting had seven points, and Sydney Esker and Savannah Orgeron had two points.
South Central 64, OPH 47
South Central defeated OPH on Saturday afternoon at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana.
The Lady Cougars won 64-47.
Laney Webster led South Central (6-3) with 22 points. Brooklyn Garrett and Taegan Webster had 14 points. Halle Smith had eight points. Jaylyn Michel had four points, and Brooke Cowger had two points.
Flora 42, Newton 26
Newton fell to Flora on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles lost 42-26.
Morgan White led Newton (3-8, 0-3 Little Illini Conference) with six points. Amber Russell had five points, five rebounds, and three steals. Elley Bennett had four points. Ava Kessler had four points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Addy O’Dell had four points and three assists, and Alexis Hetzer had three points and two steals.
