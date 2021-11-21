GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 66, Highland 28
Teutopolis breezed by Highland in its second game of the Salem Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Shoes won 66-28.
Kaitlyn Schumacher had 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting with six rebounds, three steals, and two turnovers for Teutopolis (3-0). Kaylee Niebrugge had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, one steal, two assists, and one block. Izzy Hardiek had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting with six rebounds, one steal, three assists, and two blocks. Emily Konkel had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, three steals, and one assist, and Zoe Cremens had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with one rebound.
With the win, head coach Laurie Thompson earned her 400th, too.
HIGH
9
6
10
3
—
28
TEU
18
14
22
12
—
66
HIGH (29) - Hadosky 3, Huelsman 3, Ab. Schultz 3, Crask 1, Al. Schultz 2, Wilke 10, Warner 3, Taylor 3. FG 7, FT 8-14, F 10. (3-pointers: Al. Schultz 2, Ab. Schultz, Huelsman, Hadosky. Fouled out: none)
TEU (66) - Tegeler 4, Schumacher 16, Cremens 8, Hardiek 13, Konkel 12, Niebrugge 13. FG 26, FT 8-11, F 12. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 2, Hardiek 2, Cremens 2. Fouled out: none)
