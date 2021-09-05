SOCCER
Mt. Vernon 3, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis lost its first match of the season on Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes fell to Mt. Vernon 3-0 to fall to 5-1 on the year.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Neoga 0
In their final match of the day, SEB defeated Neoga in straight sets.
The Eagles won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-21.
SEB (5-4) had contributions from Laney Baldrige (eight kills, one block, and 10 digs), Lydia Smith (two kills), Lillian Nolen (two kills, three aces, one block, and six digs), Peyton Garrard (one kill, one ace, four digs, and seven assists), Shelby Sasse (four aces, four digs, and two assists), Morgan Hall (one ace, one block, and seven digs), and Olivia Baker (three digs).
Mattoon 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
SEB fell to Mattoon in straight sets in its fourth match of the day.
The Eagles lost the first set 25-14 and the second 25-15.
SEB (4-4) had contributions from Morgan Hall (three kills, one block, and four digs), Lillian Nolen (one kill and one dig), Peyton Garrard (one ace, two digs, and three assists), Lydia Smith (one ace), Shelby Sasse (six digs and one assist), Laney Baldridge (three digs), and Anna Stine (one dig).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Heyworth 1
SEB moved to 2-1 on the day after a three-set win over Heyworth.
The Eagles won the first set 25-21, lost the second 25-23, and won the third 15-11.
SEB (4-3) had contributions from Laney Baldridge (eight kills, one ace, and 15 digs), Morgan Hall (four kills, one ace, one block, six digs, and one assist), Lydia Smith (three kills, one ace, three digs, and two assists), Peyton Garrard (two kills, three aces, nine digs, and nine assists), Shelby Sasse (two aces, nine digs, and three assists), Lillian Nolen (one ace and three digs) and Anna Stine (one dig).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Sullivan 0
In its second match of the day, SEB defeated Sullivan 25-12, 25-22.
The Eagles had contributions from Laney Baldridge (seven kills), Lillian Nolen (five kills, two aces, two digs, and one assist), Peyton Garrard (three aces, six digs, and eight assists), Morgan Hall (three aces and three digs), Shelby Sasse (one ace and four digs), Lydia Smith (one assist), and Anna Stine (one assist).
SEB moved to 3-3 with the win.
Pana 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
SEB lost its first match of the Mattoon Invite on Saturday.
The Eagles fell to Pana in straight sets 25-19, 25-18.
SEB (2-3) had contributions from Morgan Hall (three kills, two blocks, five digs, and one assist), Laney Baldridge (two kills, one block, and 10 digs), Lydia Smith (one kill, one block, one dig, and one assist), Lillian Nolen (one kill, two aces, two blocks, six digs, and one assist), Peyton Garrard (one kill, one ace, five digs, and six assists), and Shelby Sasse (one kill, one ace, and seven digs).
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 7, Belleville East 2
Effingham picked up a win over Belleville East in the Edwardsville Tournament on Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts won 7-2, in the only match they played due to rain pushing the tournament to today (Monday).
In singles competition, Lydia Kull defeated Reese Altepeter 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Aila Woomer defeated Jaryssa Jones 6-3, 6-2; Izzy Volpi defeated Ava Neumayer 7-5, 6-3; Gracie Kroenlein defeated Aaliyah Hodge 6-0, 6-0, and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Mya Johnson 6-0, 6-0. The lone loss for Effingham came when Eden Wendling fell to Olivia Perada 7-6, 6-4.
Meanwhile, in doubles action, Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Neumayer and Rose Peden 8-0, while Volpi and Parker defeated Alexis Boyd and Rihannia Owens 8-0. The lone loss came when Kull and Woomer fell to Altepeter and Perada 8-3.
