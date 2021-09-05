SOCCER
Mt. Vernon 3, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis lost its first match of the season on Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes fell to Mt. Vernon 3-0 to fall to 5-1 on the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Vandalia
Finally, in the championship match, Cumberland defeated Vandalia for the second time to earn the Altamont Tournament title.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-17.
Cumberland (8-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist, one ace, and 13 digs), Kennedy Stults (six kills and eight digs), Kendyn Syfert (eight kills and 10 digs), Carly Thornton (21 assists and eight digs), Mackenzie Taylor (four kills and 13 digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills and one dig), Ashton Coleman (five kills), and Chaney Thornton (one block).
Cumberland 2, Armstrong 0
Moving to bracket play, Cumberland defeated Armstrong in straight sets.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-14.
Cumberland (7-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and 12 digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, six kills, one block, and 12 digs), Kendyn Syfert (one assist, four kills, and six digs), Carly Thornton (17 assists, three kills, and eight digs), Mackenzie Taylor (six kills, one block, and five digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills and two blocks), and Ashton Coleman (two assists, two kills, and one block).
Cumberland 2, Vandalia 0
Cumberland ended the pool play portion of the Altamont Tournament with its third-straight sweep, this time defeating Vandalia.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 21-10 and the second 21-18.
Cumberland (6-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist and 10 digs), Kennedy Stults (three kills, one block, and three digs), Kendyn Syfert (two assists, four kills, one block, and six digs), Carly Thornton (12 assists, three kills, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (six kills and one dig), Zoe Mitchell (three kills and one block), and Ashton Coleman (one kill).
Cumberland 2, Nokomis 0
In their second match of the Altamont Tournament, the Lady Pirates defeated Nokomis in straight sets.
Cumberland (5-1) won the first set 21-10 and the second 21-17.
The Lady Pirates had contributions from Ivy Ayers (four assists and three digs), Kennedy Stults (three assists, four kills, two blocks, and two digs), Kendyn Syfert (eight kills, three blocks, and three digs), Carly Thornton (eight assists, one ace, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (two kills, one block, and five digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills and four blocks), and Ashton Coleman (one assist).
Cumberland 2, Greenville 0
Cumberland picked up its first win of the Altamont Tournament on Saturday morning with a straight-set win over Greenville.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 21-15 and the second 22-20. Every game of pool play was to 21 with a two-set limit.
Cumberland (4-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists, one kill, and two digs), Kennedy Stults (three assists, seven kills, and five digs), Kendyn Syfert (two kills, one block, and four digs), Carly Thornton (15 assists, three kills, one block, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, four kills, two blocks, and 10 digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist, one kill, seven blocks, one ace, and three digs), and Ashton Coleman (four kills and one block).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Neoga 0
In their final match of the day, SEB defeated Neoga in straight sets.
The Eagles won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-21.
SEB (5-4) had contributions from Laney Baldrige (eight kills, one block, and 10 digs), Lydia Smith (two kills), Lillian Nolen (two kills, three aces, one block, and six digs), Peyton Garrard (one kill, one ace, four digs, and seven assists), Shelby Sasse (four aces, four digs, and two assists), Morgan Hall (one ace, one block, and seven digs), and Olivia Baker (three digs).
Mattoon 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
SEB fell to Mattoon in straight sets in its fourth match of the day.
The Eagles lost the first set 25-14 and the second 25-15.
SEB (4-4) had contributions from Morgan Hall (three kills, one block, and four digs), Lillian Nolen (one kill and one dig), Peyton Garrard (one ace, two digs, and three assists), Lydia Smith (one ace), Shelby Sasse (six digs and one assist), Laney Baldridge (three digs), and Anna Stine (one dig).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Heyworth 1
SEB moved to 2-1 on the day after a three-set win over Heyworth.
The Eagles won the first set 25-21, lost the second 25-23, and won the third 15-11.
SEB (4-3) had contributions from Laney Baldridge (eight kills, one ace, and 15 digs), Morgan Hall (four kills, one ace, one block, six digs, and one assist), Lydia Smith (three kills, one ace, three digs, and two assists), Peyton Garrard (two kills, three aces, nine digs, and nine assists), Shelby Sasse (two aces, nine digs, and three assists), Lillian Nolen (one ace and three digs) and Anna Stine (one dig).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Sullivan 0
In its second match of the day, SEB defeated Sullivan 25-12, 25-22.
The Eagles had contributions from Laney Baldridge (seven kills), Lillian Nolen (five kills, two aces, two digs, and one assist), Peyton Garrard (three aces, six digs, and eight assists), Morgan Hall (three aces and three digs), Shelby Sasse (one ace and four digs), Lydia Smith (one assist), and Anna Stine (one assist).
SEB moved to 3-3 with the win.
Pana 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
SEB lost its first match of the Mattoon Invite on Saturday.
The Eagles fell to Pana in straight sets 25-19, 25-18.
SEB (2-3) had contributions from Morgan Hall (three kills, two blocks, five digs, and one assist), Laney Baldridge (two kills, one block, and 10 digs), Lydia Smith (one kill, one block, one dig, and one assist), Lillian Nolen (one kill, two aces, two blocks, six digs, and one assist), Peyton Garrard (one kill, one ace, five digs, and six assists), and Shelby Sasse (one kill, one ace, and seven digs).
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 7, Belleville East 2
Effingham picked up a win over Belleville East in the Edwardsville Tournament on Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts won 7-2, in the only match they played due to rain pushing the tournament to today (Monday).
In singles competition, Lydia Kull defeated Reese Altepeter 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Aila Woomer defeated Jaryssa Jones 6-3, 6-2; Izzy Volpi defeated Ava Neumayer 7-5, 6-3; Gracie Kroenlein defeated Aaliyah Hodge 6-0, 6-0, and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Mya Johnson 6-0, 6-0. The lone loss for Effingham came when Eden Wendling fell to Olivia Perada 7-6, 6-4.
Meanwhile, in doubles action, Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Neumayer and Rose Peden 8-0, while Volpi and Parker defeated Alexis Boyd and Rihannia Owens 8-0. The lone loss came when Kull and Woomer fell to Altepeter and Perada 8-3.
