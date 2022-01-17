Olney (Richland County) 47, Newton 40
Newton fell to Olney (Richland County) in the first round of the Little Illini Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Eagles lost 47-40.
Alexis Hetzer led Newton (8-13) with nine points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Amber Russell had eight points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Camryn Martin had eight points, four rebounds, and six steals. Elley Bennett had seven points. Ava Kessler had four points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists. Lilly Kessler had two points, and Sydney Dobbins had two points and two assists.
Cumberland 37, Okaw Valley 27
Cumberland defeated Okaw Valley in the first round of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Pirates won 37-27.
Zoe Mitchell and Sage Carr led Cumberland (17-4) with 11 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had seven points. Abbie Becker had six points, and Jadalyn Sowers had two points.
Teutopolis 59, Collinsville 24
Teutopolis defeated Collinsville in the first round of the Highland Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Shoes won 59-24.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led Tetutopolis (12-5) with 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting with six rebounds, one steal, and three assists. Kaylee Niebrugge had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting with two rebounds and one block. Zoe Cremens had 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting. Izzy Hardiek had six points on 3-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Emily Konkel had five points on 2-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, two steals, two assists, and one block. Grace Tegeler had five points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds and two assists, Estella Mette had two points on 0-of-2 shooting, and Chloe Probst had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound.
Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 59, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 46
Beecher City fell to OPH on Saturday.
The Bobcats lost 59-46.
Jadon Robertson led Beecher City (8-10) with 17 points. Wes Radloff had 11 points. Silas Buzzard and Kade Persinger had eight points, and Carter Bain had two points.
Okaw Valley 46, Neoga 21
Neoga fell to Okaw Valley on Saturday.
The Indians lost 41-26.
Paci McClure led Neoga (12-7) with six points. Dontye Perry and Luke Romack had five points. Brady Reynolds and Kaden Young had three points and Kyle Peters and Will O’Dell had two points.
Teutopolis 91, Wayne City 53
Teutopolis defeated Wayne City at J.H. Griffin Gym Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes won 91-53.
James Niebrugge led Teutopolis (14-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Brendan Niebrugge had 18 points. Caleb Siemer had 15 points and seven rebounds. Max Niebrugge had 14 points and seven assists. Cade Beuhnerkemper had nine points. Dylan Pruemer had six points, and Mitch Althoff and Derek Konkel had five points.
