BOYS BASKETBALL
Warrensburg-Latham 66, Teutopolis 63
Teutopolis fell to Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday afternoon.
The Wooden Shoes lost 66-63.
Brendan Niebrugge led Teutopolis (12-4) with 30 points. Max Niebrugge had nine points. James Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer had eight points. Dylan Pruemer had five points. Mitch Althoff had two points, and Joey Ruholl had one point.
Altamont 54, Woodlawn 28
Altamont defeated Woodlawn on Saturday.
The Indians won 54-28.
Eric Kollmann led Altamont (13-4) with 13 points. Jared Hammer had 11 points. Will Schultz had nine points. Mason Robinson had eight points. Noah Klimpel had four points. Jack Scott had three points, and Tyler Robbins, Logan Cornett, and Mason Winn had two points.
Dieterich 42, Patoka/Odin 34
Dieterich defeated Patoka/Odin at the North Clay Shootout Saturday.
The Movin' Maroons won 42-34.
Lucas Westendorf led Dieterich (11-5) with 14 points. Pete Britton had nine points. Bryce Budde had seven points. Caleb Gephart had six points. Andrew Lidy had five points, and Andrew Wente had one point.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 75, Grayville 67
Beecher City defeated Grayville in the North Clay Shootout Saturday.
The Bobcats won 75-67.
Jadon Robertson led Beecher City (8-9) with 27 points. Kade Persinger had 22 points. Wes Radloff had 10 points. Silas Buzzard had seven points. Beau Brummett had six points. Gage Lorton had two points, and Carter Bain had one point.
Lawrenceville 64, Saint Elmo/Brownstown 50
SEB fell to Lawrenceville at the North Clay Shootout on Saturday.
The Eagles lost 64-50.
Adam Atwood led SEB (9-7) with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Brady Maxey had 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had 11 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Jarrett Pasley had six points and two rebounds. Wyatt Stine had three points, three rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Cade Schaub had three points, one rebound, and one assist, and Josiah Maxey had three points.
North Clay 68, Crab Orchard 55
North Clay defeated Crab Orchard in the North Clay Shootout Saturday.
The Cardinals won 68-55.
Bryton Griffy led North Clay (6-10) with 30 points. Logan Fleener had 15 points. Dakota Weidner had nine points. Alex Boose had seven points. Collyn Ballard had six points, and Layton Dawkins had one point.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 47, Casey-Westfield 8
Neoga defeated Casey-Westfield on Saturday.
The Indians won 47-8.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (16-2) with 15 points. Avery Fearday and Haylee Campbell had eight points. Trista Moore had five points. Allison Worman had four points. Gracie Eaton had three points, and Allison Sampson and Sydney Hakman had two points.
Saint Anthony 64, Flora 37
Saint Anthony defeated Flora on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won 64-37.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (13-8) with 25 points. Grace Karolewicz had 13 points. Anna Faber had eight points. Riley Guy had six points. Abbi Hatton had five points. Stacie Vonderheide, Maddi Kibler, and Adysen Rios had two points, and Kallie Kabbes had had one point.
Effingham 54, Mount Zion 30
Effingham defeated Mount Zion on Saturday afternoon at Effingham High School.
The Hearts won 54-30.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (11-5, 3-3 Apollo Conference) with 23 points. Sawyer Althoff had 10 points. Marissa Allie had eight points. Ella Niebrugge had six points. Coralin Ohnesorge had three points, and Madison Mapes and Bria Beals had two points.
South Central 63, Shelbyville 49
South Central defeated Shelbyville on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars won 63-49.
Laney Webster led South Central (10-8) with 20 points. Brooklyn Garrett had 18 points. Taegan Webster had 12 points. Brooke Cowger had eight points, and Halle Smith had five points.
WRESTLING
Carbondale Wrestling Murdale Invitational
Jon Perry finished 4-1 and took third place at the two-day Carbondale Wrestling Murdale Invitational over the weekend.
Perry won by pinfall in all four of his bouts.
Meanwhile, Kaiden Stewart went 3-1 at 106 points, losing his first match before winning the next three by pinfall.
As for the rest of the team, Wyatt Haycraft went 3-2 at 132 pounds. Saul Ellis went 3-2 at 170 pounds. Robert Reardon went 2-2 at 138 pounds. Ryan Smith went 2-3 at 160 pounds. Trenton Patterson went 1-3 at 285 pounds, and Hailey Printz went 0-3 at 126 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.