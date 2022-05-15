Williamsville 5, Teutopolis 4
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Teutopolis fell to Williamsville, 5-4, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Caleb Siemer and Joey Ruholl had two hits, while Jonathan Kemme, Tyler Schwerdt, Mitch Jansen, and Bennet Thompson had one. Ruholl had a double, and Jansen had a triple.{/span}
Teutopolis 11, Williamsville 5
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Teutopolis defeated Williamsville, 11-5, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Sam Bushur and Kayden Althoff had three hits, Cade Buehnerkemper, Dylan Pruemer, and Derek Konkel had two, and Mitch Althoff and Caleb Siemer had one. Bushur hit a triple and Konkel hit two home runs.{/span}
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 11, Shelbyville 2
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}WSS defeated Shelbyville, 11-2, Saturday.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Natalie Hayes, Karlie Bean, Maddy Pfeiffer, Ava Richards, and Ellie Wittenberg had two hits, while Ella Kinkelaar, Sam Hayes, Alaira Friese, and Sam Porter had one hit. Bean, Porter, and Richards hit doubles.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Hayes pitched for the Hatchets. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs, and two walks with 10 strikeouts.{/span}
South Central 3, Olney Richland County 2
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}South Central defeated Olney Richland County, 3-2, Saturday in the championship game of the Richland County Tournament.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Taegan Webster had one hit. Laney Webster had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits, including a double. Halle Smith had one hit, and Ella Watwood had one hit, a double.{/span}
South Central 8, Lawrenceville 3
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}South Central defeated Lawrenceville, 8-3, Saturday in the first game of the Richland County Tournament.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Taegan Webster had three hits, including a double. Kaitlyn Swift had two hits. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits and two RBIs. Laney Webster had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Lily Malone had one hit, a triple, and one RBI. Jaylyn Michel had one hit and an RBI. Halle Smith had two hits, both doubles. Ella Watwood had one hit and an RBI, and Ella Shuler had two hits and one RBI.{/span}
Cumberland 14, Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 8
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Cumberland defeated ALAH, 14-8, Saturday in the second game of the Sullivan Tournament.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Chaney Thornton had four hits. Sage Carr and Jadalyn Sowers had three hits. Libby McGinnis, Avery Donsbach, and Katie Kingery had two hits, and Zoe Mitchell, Noraa Cross, and Isabel Martinez had one hit. McGinnis hit two doubles, Carr hit one, and Mitchell hit a triple.{/span}
Sullivan 4, Cumberland 2
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Cumberland fell to Sullivan, 4-2, Saturday in the first game of the Sullivan Tournament.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Zoe Mitchell, Sage Carr, Chaney Thornton, and Jadalyn Sowers had one hit. Mitchell hit a double.{/span}
Greenville Tournament
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Teutopolis finished first at the Greenville Tournament Friday.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Carter Davidson finished third in the No. 1 singles bracket. He lost to Greenville’s Elusha Gollovay 8-2, defeated Hillsboro’s Ethan Schriber 8-4. and lost to Flora’s Bobby Powless 8-2.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Oliver Lee won the No. 2 singles bracket. He defeated Greenville’s Gabe Dickenson 8-1, Hillsboro’s Kyle Butler 8-0, and Flora’s Brody Sharp 8-5.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Kolten Tabbert and Ethan Thoele won the No. 1 doubles bracket. They defeated Greenville’s Dima Powell and Ivan Powell 8-2, Hillsboro’s Will Speiser and Luke Allen 8-0, and Flora’s Ollie Collins and Braxton Pipher 8-1.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Lastly, Colin and Josh Habing won the No. 2 bracket. They defeated Greenville’s Aidan Andris and Carter Manhart 8-1, Hillsboro’s Isaac Adams and Eli Howard 8-0, and Flora’s Lawson Spicer and Elijah Luzadder 8-1.{/span}
