Teutopolis 4, Highland 3
Teutopolis defeated Highland, 4-3, Saturday in the Tiger Classic.
Cade Buehnerkemper had two hits, while Sam Bushur, Garrett Gaddis, and Derek Konkel had one. Bushur hit a double.
Konkel and Dylan Pruemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Konkel threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, three runs – two earned – and three walks with four strikeouts; Pruemer pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
Teutopolis 1, Chatham Glenwood 0
Teutopolis defeated Chatham Glenwood, 1-0, Saturday in the Tiger Classic.
Sam Bushur had the lone hit for the Wooden Shoes.
Kayden Althoff pitched for Teutopolis. He threw seven innings and allowed three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Fairfield 12, Altamont 10
Altamont fell to Fairfield, 12-10, Saturday in the Hillsboro and Fairfield Triangular.
Jared Hammer had three hits, Nathan Shepard and Mason Robinson had two, and Kienon Eirhart and Wyatt Phillips had one. Hammer hit a grand slam.
Mason Winn, Hammer, Wyatt Phillips, and Aden McManway pitched. Winn threw two innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout. Hammer threw one inning and allowed four hits and four runs – three earned – with three strikeouts. Phillips threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, three runs – none earned – and one walk with two strikeouts, and McManaway pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Hillsboro 15, Altamont 3
Altamont fell to Hillsboro, 15-3, Saturday in the Hillsboro and Fairfield Triangular.
Nathan Shepard had two hits, while Mason Robinson, Tyler Robbins, and Kienon Eirhart had one. Robbins, Robinson, and Shepard hit doubles.
Dillan Elam, Robinson, and Ethan Robbins pitched. Elam threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, 11 earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts; Robinson threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed four hits, four earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout, and Ethan Robbins threw two innings and struck out four batters.
Shelbyville 10, North Clay 8
North Clay fell to Shelbyville, 10-8, Saturday.
Collyn Ballard and Donnie Zimmerman had two hits, while Logan Fleener, Holden Clifton, Brady Ingram, Bryton Griffy, Carson Burkett, Alex Boose, and Dakota Weidner had one. Ballard hit a double and a home run, and Ingram hit a home run.
Burkett, Boose, and Griffy pitched for the Cardinals. Burkett threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, nine earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts; Boose pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one run – none earned – and one walk with three strikeouts, and Griffy threw one inning and struck out one.
Robinson Doubles Tournament
Teutopolis finished third in the Robinson Doubles Tournament Saturday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kolten Tabbert and Ethan Thoele finished fourth after defeating Effingham’s Thad Dillow and Blayne Pals 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (7), losing to St. Anthony’s Aidan Tegeler and Henry Kemme 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (7), and then defeating Newton’s Ben and Isaac Street 7-6, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Colin and Josh Habing finished third after defeating Effingham’s Tyler Nohren and Preston Singer 6-1, 6-2, losing to St. Anthony’s Evan and Manaye Mossman 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (9), and defeating Matton 8-4.
Lastly, the No. 3 doubles team finished first after defeating Robinson 6-1, 6-1; Olney Richland County 6-1, 6-3, and Mattoon 6-3, 6-4.
