SOCCER
Teutopolis 5, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) 0
Teutopolis soccer shut out Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) on Saturday, 5-0.
The Wooden Shoes had goals from Ethan Thoele, Daniel Lee, Joey Niebrugge, Evan Waldhoff, and Gus Siemer.
Teutopolis moves to 6-2-1 on the season.
Altamont 5, Effingham 0
Altamont soccer defeated Effingham 5-0 on Saturday.
Noah Klimpel scored two goals, while Martin Cook and Javian Schlanser scored two. The third goal was an own goal.
The Indians improve to 6-3-1 on the season.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 12, Woodlawn 2
BSE picked up a 12-2 win over Woodlawn on Saturday.
The Bombers had contributions from Brady Maxey (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI), Wyatt Chandler (3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs), Dalton Myers (3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs), Wyatt Forbes (2-for-4 with an RBI), Jarrett Palsey (an RBI), and Lukas Miller (2-for-3 with two RBIs).
On the mound, Adam Atwood pitched six innings, giving up two runs and three hits while striking out eight batters.
BSE moves to 7-4 on the season with the win.
Neoga 13, Cobden 2
Neoga defeated Cobden 13-2 on Saturday at Rend Lake College in Ina.
The Indians capitalized on eight errors by the Appleknockers.
Neoga (3-7) had contributions from Kaden Young (2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs) and Ryan Koester (2-for-4 with one run and four RBIs).
Teutopolis 5, Putnam County 3
Teutopolis defeated Putnam County on Saturday, 5-3.
The Wooden Shoes scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and staved off a comeback by the Panthers, who scored two in the top of the seventh.
Sam Bushur went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Teutopolis (3-6).
However, he also did his job on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up two hits and one earned run while striking out 10 and walking four.
North Clay 12, Putnam County 0
North Clay defeated Putnam County 12-0 on Saturday.
Brady Ingram went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, and five RBIs, while Logan Fleener went 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI.
Donnie Zimmerman added two RBIs and went 1-for-1, as well.
On the mound, Alex Boose and Fleener combined to allow three hits and no earned runs while striking out nine and walking one over five innings.
The Cardinals improve to 11-0 on the year with the win.
North Clay 9, Teutopolis 8
North Clay staved off Teutopolis to win 9-8 on Saturday.
The Cardinals had contributions from Holden Clifton (2-for-4 with a double, one run, and two RBIs), Brady Ingram (2-for-4 with one RBI), Logan Fleener (2-for-4 with one run), Carson Burkett (3-for-5 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs), and Bryton Griffy (3-for-4 with a double and a triple, one run and two RBIs).
As for the Wooden Shoes, Kayden Althoff went 4-for-5 with two runs; Derek Konkel went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs, and three RBIs; Caleb Siemer went 2-for-3 with a double, one run, and two RBIs, and Dylan Pruemer went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
North Clay improves to 12-0, while Teutopolis falls to 2-6.
BOYS GOLF
Mattoon Invite
Effingham, St. Anthony, and Teutopolis boys golf all competed at the Mattoon Invite over the weekend. The two-day tournament concluded on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a 328 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 640.
Jonathan Willenborg shot 76 on Day 2, while Joey Trupiano and Lane Ludwig each fired 82, and Thomas Chojnicki and Michael Martelli 88. Dakota Flaig rounded out the team with a 90.
The Flaming Hearts shot 372 on the second day for a two-day total of 756.
Ethan Ritz fired an 89 on Day 2, while Colby Haynes shot 93, and Nick Burgess and Jett Volpi 95. David Splechter (101) and Joe Matteson (110) rounded out the scoring for Effingham.
Lastly, the Wooden Shoes shot a 376 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 761.
Ethan Thoele shot 91, Adam Lustig 93, Brody Thoele 94, Hayden Jansen 98, Peyton Tegler 101, and Bennett Thompson and Gabe Schlink each shot 102.
