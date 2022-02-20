BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 71, Mulberry Grove 52
St. Anthony defeated Mulberry Grove, 71-52, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at St. Anthony's Enlow Center Saturday.
The Bulldogs (19-12) received 23 points from Craig Croy, 16 from Brock Fearday, nine from Kyle Stewart, eight from Griffin Sehy and Ryan Schmidt, two from Adam Rudibaugh, Max Koenig, and Colton Fearday, and one from Michael Martelli.
Altamont 59, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 26
Altamont defeated CHBC, 59-26, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at Altamont Community High School Saturday.
The Indians (25-6) received nine points from Mason Winn, eight from Jared Hammer, seven from Mason Robinson, six from Avery Jarhaus and Kaidyn Miller, five from Bryce Suckow, four from Tyler Robbins, three from Logan Cornett, Will Schultz, and Wyatt Phillips, two from Kienon Eirhart and Eli Miller, and one from Eric Kollmann.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (10-19) received 14 points from Jadon Robertson, three from Clayon Wojcik and Brock Forbes, two from Kaidyn Calame and Jack Robinson, and one from Silas Buzzard and Kade Persinger.
Dieterich 58, North Clay 42
Dieterich defeated North Clay, 58-42, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at North Clay High School Saturday.
The Movin' Maroons (19-10) received 17 points from Lucas Westendorf, 12 from Bryce Budde, 11 from Andrew Lidy, 10 from Pete Britton, and six from Caleb Gephart.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals (12-18) received 11 points from Dakota Weidner, nine from Logan Fleener, eight from Bryton Griffy, five from Collyn Ballard and Alex Boose, and two from Layton Dawkins.
Neoga 39, Martinsville 25
Neoga defeated Martinsville, 39-25, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at Neoga High School Saturday.
The Indians (16-15) received 18 points from Paci McClure, seven from Quintin Richards, four from Brady Reynolds and Luke Romack, and three from Kyle Peters and Will O'Dell.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, Edinburg 22
WSS defeated Edinburg, 54-22, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Saturday.
The Hatchets (23-6) received 13 points from Austin Wittenberg, 12 from Samuel Vonderheide, eight from Carter Chaney and Landon Miller, six from Jordan Wittenberg, five from Jackson Gurgel, and two from Rhett Rincker.
South Central 63, St. Elmo/Brownstown 41
South Central defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 63-41, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at South Central High School Saturday.
The Cougars (24-7) received 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals from Spencer Johannes; 16 points, seven rebounds, and one assist from Keenin Willshire; 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one block from Ethan Watwood; seven points, seven rebounds, and one assist from Aidan Dodson; four points and six rebounds from Brandt Hiestand; two points, one rebound, and one steal from London Hails, and two points and one steal from Rahkeim Anderson.
Meanwhile, the Eagles (16-16) received 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and four blocks from Caleb Campbell; nine points, five rebounds, and three assists from Jarrett Pasley; seven points, three rebounds, and four assists from Adam Atwood; six points and six rebounds from Brady Maxey; six points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal from Gavyn Smith, and two points from Lowell Wilhour.
Casey-Westfield 54, Cumberland 51
Cumberland fell to Casey-Westfield, 54-51, in a semifinal of the Class 1A boys basketball tournament at Casey-Westfield High School Saturday.
The Pirates fall to 15-15 with the loss.
There was no further information available.
